Brian Graham double sees Partick Thistle to thumping win

Brian Graham scored twice in seven second-half minutes to help ease Partick Thistle to a 4-0 cinch Championship victory over Airdrieonians as both sides made it to the play-offs.

Airdrie keeper Robbie Hemfrey had to beat away Harry Milne’s early shot and then saw the defender head just over with 23 minutes gone at the Energy Check Stadium.

However, Lewis McGregor had a chance to put the visitors ahead 12 minutes before the break when he was played in one-one-one with David Mitchell, but the keeper blocked with his legs.

Thistle took the lead seven minutes after the restart when Kerr McInroy played in Aidan Fitzpatrick over the top and he evaded Hemfrey before firing home.

It was 2-0 within nine minutes when Graham pounced after Hemfrey had parried Ben Stanway’s effort, and he added his second seven minutes later before substitute Ricco Diack made it 4-0 as time ran down.