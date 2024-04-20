Stoke ease relegation fears as Steven Schumacher enjoys Plymouth reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stoke ease relegation fears as Steven Schumacher enjoys Plymouth reunion

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher came up against his former side (Jess Hornby/PA)
Steven Schumacher came up against his former side (Jess Hornby/PA)

Steven Schumacher claimed the bragging rights over his former employers Plymouth as Stoke eased to a 3-0 win.

Schumacher, who led the Pilgrims to the League One title last season before leaving for the Potters in December, was given a frosty reception by the vocal visitors.

But it was the new Stoke boss who had the last laugh as the hosts did the talking on the pitch thanks to goals from their Dutch trio.

A rapid-fire double from Ki-Jana Hoever and Million Manhoef before the interval helped Schumacher’s side take a big step closer to survival.

And a Wouter Burger strike in stoppage time capped an impressive display as Stoke climb to 17th – six points above the relegation zone with only two fixtures remaining.

Plymouth’s three-match unbeaten start under new interim boss Neil Dewsnip was ended as they now sit four points clear of the drop zone.

Dewsnip, who was Schumacher’s PE teacher, Everton academy coach and director of football at Argyle, had enjoyed a bright run since replacing Ian Foster.

Victories against Rotherham and Leicester had eased fears of an immediate return to the third tier.

However, it was Stoke, with relegation concerns of their own, who raced out of the blocks with Tyrese Campbell and ex-Pilgrim Luke Cundle both going close early on.

Plymouth lynchpin Morgan Whittaker, who was named in the Championship Team of the Season this week, nearly justified why he is catching the attention of many.

His dipping strike from range was tipped over by Daniel Iversen before a threatening free-kick whistled agonisingly wide of the top corner.

The Potters assumed control and almost snatched the advantage, only for Hoever’s venomous effort to cannon off the crossbar.

But the Wolves loanee was not left reeling for too long as he advanced into the box and finished with aplomb for a third goal in five games.

The shaky visitors were pounced upon as Stoke capitalised with a second just four minutes later thanks to Hoever’s compatriot Manhoef.

The January recruit from Vitesse collected the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a rocket into the bottom corner beyond a helpless Michael Cooper.

Plymouth have never won at Stoke in 20 attempts across their 138-year existence, and Dewsnip attempted to spur a late fightback with a string of changes.

But the fresh legs could not sway the Potters’ momentum as another former Pilgrim Niall Ennis twice came close to adding a third.

That responsibility ultimately fell to substitute Burger, who sealed an important victory deep into stoppage time.