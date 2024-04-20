Falkirk extend unbeaten league run to 34 games despite early red in Kelty draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk extend unbeaten league run to 34 games despite early red in Kelty draw

By Press Association
Falkirk continued their unbeaten league run (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Falkirk continued their unbeaten league run (Bradley Collyer/PA)

League One champions Falkirk extended their unbeaten run to 34 league games despite going down to 10 men early on in their 2-2 draw with Kelty Hearts.

Kalvin Miller opened the scoring inside eight minutes for the hosts at the Falkirk Stadium but they then lost Coll Donaldson to a red card in the 17th minute for a high challenge.

The visitors got a lucky break when Leon McCann turned the ball into his own net in the 25th minute before Callumn Morrison restored Falkirk’s lead in the 32nd minute.

One minute later, Reece Lyon fired home from the edge of the area to ensure the sides split the points.

Goals either side of half-time from Jamie Barjonas and Reghan Tumilty secured second-placed Hamilton a 2-1 victory over fourth-placed Montrose, whose goal came from Blair Lyons in the first half.

Relegated hosts Edinburgh City were level with Annan Athletic at the break, but Aidan Smith completed the visitors’ 2-1 comeback eight minutes after the restart, while Stirling Albion and Queen of the South’s clash ended in a goalless stalemate.

League Two bottom club Clyde claimed a valuable point in their battle against relegation after Barry Cuddihy struck home in the 71st minute of their 2-2 draw with champions Stenhousemuir.

The result keeps them just one point adrift of ninth-placed Stranraer, whose meeting with Dumbarton ended in a goalless stalemate on an afternoon that saw the Sons drop to third place after Peterhead claimed a dramatic 1-1 draw at 10-man Elgin City.

Ross Draper’s 10th-minute opener saw Elgin leading – despite Keith Bray’s 57th-minute sending-off – until Peter Pawlett levelled in second-half stoppage time to draw his side level on 56 points with Dumbarton, but moving up to second on goal difference.

Russell McLean’s second-half brace secured Forfar a 2-1 win over East Fife, while Blair Henderson scored an 85th-minute winner in Spartans’ 1-0 victory at Bonnyrigg Rose.