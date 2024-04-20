Steve Cotterill hails relegated Forest Green for playing with pride in comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill hails relegated Forest Green for playing with pride in comeback

By Press Association
Steve Cotterill’s relegated Forest Green earned an away victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s relegated Forest Green earned an away victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill hailed his already-relegated side for playing with pride and passion as they beat Morecambe 2-1 in League Two at the Mazuma Stadium.

First-half goals from Charlie McCann and Kyle McAllister gave the visitors three three points as they came from behind after Charlie Brown’s 30th-minute opener, but Cotterill thought they should have won by a greater margin.

He said: “I thought we were well worth the win and that 2-1 flattered them to be honest. It could easily have been five or six today with the chances we missed.

“Some of our football was very good today and the fact we came from behind and showed the spirit we did was a real bonus.

“We have to remember this lot could have been near the play-offs if they hadn’t had some points deducted and lost some of the players they had earlier in the season so this was always going to be a tough game but we worked really, really hard and played really well and deserved that three points.

“I’ve told the lads that we have to play with professional pride and finish the season off as strongly as we can and we did that today.”

Morecambe struck the first blow after 30 minutes when Brown took advantage of Forest Green goalkeeper Vicente Reyes’ failure to control a back pass and was able to slide the ball over the line.

But Forest Green hit back with two quickfire goals. McAllister played in McCann with a smart through ball which the midfielder slotted past Archie Mair after 38 minutes to level the scores.

Six minutes later, the visitors were ahead as McAllister ran into the box and drilled a low shot past Mair’s left hand.

Morecambe went close to an equaliser when Gwion Edwards’s low shot was superbly saved by Reyes midway through the second half before Forest Green squandered two late chances on the break with Christian Doidge and McAllister both failing to find the target from great openings.

Speaking after the Shrimps’ eighth defeat from their last 10 games, Morecambe boss Ged Brannan did not hide his frustrations.

He said: “I’m very, very disappointed with our performance.

“They have already been relegated and we should have been right at them from the start, playing with desire and tempo. But there was none of that. We were just not at the races and nowhere near good enough.

“We can’t seem to get any sort of performance at home and I’m really disappointed for the fans because they have been brilliant.

“I told the lads that they have to have pride when they play football and put in performances week in week out and we are not doing that.

“We can’t seem to get a win, or even a performance at home and it is driving me mad.”