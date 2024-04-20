Matt Bloomfield wants Wycombe to end season with momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Bloomfield wants Wycombe to end season with momentum

By Press Association
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Matt Bloomfield hailed his Wycombe side after they made it three away wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Carlisle.

The Chairboys continued their fine week as they condemned relegated Carlisle to a 29th defeat of the season.

Garath McCleary scored either side of Richard Kone’s effort as the visitors left Brunton Park with all three points. Alfie McCalmont’s first-half equaliser proved in vain.

And Bloomfield said: “It’s been a really good week for us on the road.

“There’s been a lot of travelling but I’m really pleased with the players and the effort they have shown.

“I was happy with the goals. We showed we can be a real threat. We’re finishing the season strongly and look may that continue with the final two games.

“Football is all about momentum and it’s been a good run. We want to finish the season strongly.

“We’ve started to show what we can do and long may it continue heading into next season.

“The only disappointment was that we didn’t keep a clean sheet.”

Cumbrians’ boss Paul Simpson was fuming with the goals his side conceded. It has been a story of their season.

But he wanted to apologise to the fans for their sorry campaign which has seen them relegated back to League Two.

Simpson was quick to reassure the club’s faithful supporters that he will work tirelessly to ensure the club get recruitment right heading into next season.

He said: “I think that whole game shows exactly where we are as a group and that’s a long way off where we need to be.

“The goals are just shocking goals. But, the thing I’m thinking is that the supporters are sick of hearing me talking about performances and lack of performances and individual mistakes.

“The one thing that’s in my head is I want to thank the supporters. At the end of the game it would have been very easy to get a load of abuse off them.

“The truth is we probably didn’t deserve it but they have stuck with us through a horrendous season.

“I’m as disappointed as they are with how the season has turned out.

“The one thing I’m focused on is making sure me and the recruitment team do our job to make sure they get something better next season.”