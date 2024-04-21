Gateshead barred from play-offs after ground fails to meet EFL entry criteria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gateshead barred from play-offs after ground fails to meet EFL entry criteria

By Press Association
Gateshead play their home matches at the Gateshead International Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gateshead have been withdrawn from the Vanarama National League play-offs after failing to meet the entry criteria for membership into the Football League.

The north-east club finished sixth in the National League standings and were poised for a trip to Solihull Moors on Tuesday, with the winners advancing to a semi-final against Barnet on Saturday.

But because Gateshead were unable to meet the 10-year security of tenure at the Gateshead International Stadium, Solihull have instead been handed a bye directly into next weekend’s clash against the Bees.

Gateshead lobbied its town council, which owns the stadium, to provide the security of tenure and after that was turned down, the National League wrote in support of the club’s application.

A National League statement said “the response received was not supportive of the club’s requirements” and while options were offered to the club by the council, this was unsatisfactory for the EFL.

An EFL statement said: “Gateshead Football Club will not be permitted by the National League to participate in this season’s play-offs as the terms of the club’s occupation at the Gateshead International Stadium, owned by the Borough Council of Gateshead, does not meet the relevant qualifying criteria to enable the club to become a Member of the EFL.

“All other clubs permitted to play in the National League play-offs adhered to the requirements as set out in EFL regulations.”

Gateshead lodged an appeal, backed by the National League, against the “irrational or unreasonable” decision but the EFL confirmed that “has now been rejected after consideration by an independent arbitrator”.

The National League said it is “disappointed with the decision” but “recognise the entry requirements are clearly stated in the EFL rules”.

Gateshead, who are set to play Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy final on May 11, say they are “extremely disappointed” and will continue to object to both the National League and EFL on the outcome.

A club statement said: “Rest assured we will continue to challenge both on their decisions and we will endeavour to ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch.

“Our players and staff remain 100 per cent focused on the task in hand and we wish to go on record to express our gratitude to National League for supporting our challenge to the EFL.”