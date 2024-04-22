Football rumours: Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City chasing Rayan Ait-Nouri

What the papers say

The top three clubs in the Premier League, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will battle for Wolves left back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, according to the Mirror. The 22-year-old Algerian has played 28 Premier League games for Wolves this season and scored two goals and added an assist.

Meanwhile, Wolves are weighing up a number of players if their goalkeeper Jose Sa leaves in the summer. The Sun reports the clubs reported targets include Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is interesting Wolves (John Walton/PA)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for 23-year-old Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika if they lose star players Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, the Sun says.

Social media round-up

👀 Giovani Lo Celso could link up with former stars from Arsenal and West Ham when leaving Tottenham this summer, as per reports… https://t.co/rASAv9igLo — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 21, 2024

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Man City are willing to listen to offers for Jack Grealish this summer. 🤯 Pep Guardiola is not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable. #MCFC Full story ⬇️ — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) April 21, 2024

Players to watch

Luis Diaz: Barcelona are circling the Liverpool forward this summer, who has scored eight goals with four assists in the Premier League this season, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ferland Mendy: Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid’s 28-year-old French defender, French publication L’Equipe says.