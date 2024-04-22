A closer look at the battle for the Super League title ahead of season run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A closer look at the battle for the Super League title ahead of season run-in

By Press Association
Manchester City and Chelsea are battling for the Women’s Super League title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The Women’s Super League title race is set up for a thrilling conclusion as it enters its final few weeks.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the battle for the trophy.

Who’s in the running?

Manchester City returned to the top on Sunday as they thrashed West Ham 5-0 at home, going three points clear of defending champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand – the former have three matches remaining and the latter four. City also have a goal difference that is superior by three and can make it a six-point gap when they play rock-bottom Bristol City, who look certain to be relegated, next Sunday at Ashton Gate, with Chelsea’s next league game not until they go to Liverpool three days later.

Is it just a two-horse race?

Third-placed Arsenal are not out of it yet – Jonas Eidevall’s side are six points off the top with three games to go and play Gareth Taylor’s City away in their penultimate fixture. Their goal difference is currently significantly inferior to the top two – by 15 in comparison to City’s. They are next in action when they go to Everton on Sunday.

How strong do City look?

Very. Since losing back-to-back WSL games in November, they have won each of the 13 that have followed, including triumphing 1-0 at Chelsea in February. In Khadija Shaw, they have the division’s top-scorer this season, whose tally moved to 21 with her brace against West Ham.

And Chelsea?

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes leaves London this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Emma Hayes’ team have returned to winning ways in the league after the loss to City, registering four straight victories. There have also been losses in the League Cup final to Arsenal (1-0 after extra-time) and FA Cup semi-finals at Manchester United (2-1) – the team they play away on the final day of the WSL campaign, May 18. It is worth noting that Hayes’ Chelsea have great experience in getting this job done – they are aiming for a fifth-successive league title. City won their only WSL crown under Nick Cushing in 2016 and Arsenal last lifted the trophy in 2019 under Joe Montemurro.

Anything else to consider?

Millie Bright in action for Chelsea
Chelsea captain Millie Bright is back from long-term injury (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea are still competing in the Champions League and have every chance of making the May 25 final after winning 1-0 at holders Barcelona in the first leg of their last-four clash at the weekend. The second leg takes place at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The team are chasing a glorious farewell for Hayes, with the 47-year-old to end her lengthy tenure in the summer and take charge of the United States. They still have star forward Sam Kerr sidelined but have just got skipper Millie Bright back from long-term injury.

What are the remaining games?

A view of the Barclays Women’s Super League trophy
Where will the Super League trophy end up this year? (Nigel French/PA)

After the Bristol City and Arsenal matches, City play Aston Villa away on the last day of the season. As well as Liverpool away, Chelsea also face Bristol City at home and Tottenham away before the campaign concluder at United. Arsenal, following the Everton and City fixtures, finish by hosting Brighton.