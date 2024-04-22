Players worry about the consequences of defending themselves from pitch invaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Players worry about the consequences of defending themselves from pitch invaders

By Press Association
Players remain worried over the repercussions of defending themselves from pitch invaders after the charge and subsequent acquittal of Oli McBurnie in 2022 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Players are still worried about the repercussions they could face if they defend themselves from pitch invaders.

There is still significant unease among players after Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie was charged with assault after a fan invaded the pitch at the end of their Championship play-off second leg against Nottingham Forest in 2022.

McBurnie was acquitted in December of that year, but the Professional Footballers’ Association has acknowledged in an email to players, seen by the PA news agency, that concerns remain as the season enters the period where pitch invasions have historically been most common.

A Barnsley player was attacked after Portsmouth fans invaded the pitch in celebration of their side's promotion to the Championship
A Barnsley player was attacked after Portsmouth fans invaded the pitch in celebration of their side’s promotion to the Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

It told members in the email that it has taken legal advice regarding the rights of players in such circumstances.

Players have also been urged to contact the PFA in advance of matches if they do not feel they have been given sufficient information on the security plan, or do not think their concerns are being dealt with properly.

Less than a week ago a Barnsley player was attacked after Portsmouth supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate their promotion to the Championship, following on from similar incidents in previous seasons.

“Pitch invasions are an issue which always have a higher profile at this time of the season, but we consistently have members raising concerns with us about pitch invasions and player safety,” a PFA spokesperson said.

“We’ve already seen players confronted during pitch invasions at games in the past few weeks.

“The enormous majority of fans know how to behave themselves but the concern is always there that it only takes one incident for someone to get badly hurt.

“We all accept that it’s an incredibly difficult job and we’ve worked with the authorities to highlight some of the specific concerns players have so that they can be addressed.

“When players go into these big games they need to have confidence that the proper measures are in place to keep them safe. If that doesn’t happen, it needs to be properly dealt with.”