Fraser Brown ‘hugely proud’ of Scotland career as he announces rugby retirement

By Press Association
Fraser Brown accumulated 61 caps for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fraser Brown accumulated 61 caps for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fraser Brown declared himself “hugely proud” of his Scotland career as he announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 34-year-old Glasgow hooker has not played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the World XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham last May and he has now conceded defeat in his bid to return to action.

Brown won 61 Scotland caps, with the first of them coming against Italy in 2013 and the last in the Six Nations match at home to Ireland in 2023, the same game incidentally in which Stuart Hogg won his final cap. The front-rower went to both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

“When you have a serious injury like I did with an ACL at the end of your career, it is always going to be hard to come back from,” Brown told Scottish Rugby.

“That probably made it a little easier to announce my retirement but it’s still a surreal and strange feeling.

“I’m hugely proud to have played so many times for Scotland during my career. To get one cap was great, but then my second one came against the All Blacks at Murrayfield which was such a special occasion.

“To reach 50 caps was a big moment as I had to deal with a lot of injuries throughout my career and to be part of the growth process of the team which has resulted in where they are now has been cool.”

At club level, Brown made 141 appearances for Glasgow after joining from Edinburgh in 2011.

The hooker helped them win the Guinness Pro12 in 2015 with victory over Munster in the final in Belfast, while his last appearance for Warriors proved to be last season’s Challenge Cup final defeat by Toulon in Dublin.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith paid tribute to Brown, saying: “Fraser is the epitome of a modern professional and someone who should serve as a role model to any young player starting their journey.

“The respect with which he is held, not only within the Glasgow Warriors community but within the wider rugby family, should serve to underline the achievements he has earned throughout his career and the manner in which he has achieved them.

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown was injured while playing for the World XV last May (Mike Egerton/PA)

“His work ethic and determination to bring the best out of the people and players around him has been clear to all throughout his career.

“I wish him the very best for whatever comes next and I know he will apply that same work ethic and determination that made him one of this club’s most distinguished Warriors.”

Brown becomes the second experienced Scotland front-rower to announce his retirement in the space of a month after Edinburgh prop WP Nel recently revealed he would be hanging his boots up at the end of this season.