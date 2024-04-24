Arne Slot: A closer look at Jurgen Klopp’s potential successor at Liverpool

Liverpool are understood to be in discussions with Feyenoord about appointing Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the Dutch coach and what he might bring to Anfield.

Winning mentality

Former midfielder Slot, 45, spent his playing career in the Netherlands with Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and Breda. After moving into coaching roles at Cambuur and then AZ Alkmaar, Slot stepped up into the manager’s job with the latter for the 2019–20 season, which was interrupted by the Covid pandemic. AZ finished second behind Ajax on goal difference in the shortened campaign.

Slot left for Feyenoord in December 2020, succeeding Dick Advocaat, and brought former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie onto his staff. In May 2022, Feyenoord reached the first Europa Conference League final, losing to Roma, and finished third in the Eredivisie. Slot’s second season at De Kuip saw Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title – the first for the club since 2017. Earlier this month, Feyenoord beat NEC Nijmegen to lift the 2024 KNVB Cup.

European experience

Arne Slot gained European experience from his time at AZ as well as with Feyenoord (Richard Sellers/PA)

No matter who eventually takes over as Liverpool’s new manager, they will be expected to be able to deliver more memorable European nights at Anfield. Slot would bring plenty of that experience with him. While at AZ, Slot took his side into the Europa League – where they played Manchester United in 2019. After moving to Feyenoord, Slot guided the club to the Europa Conference League final in May 2022. Eredivisie success brought with it a crack at the Champions League for 2023–24. Despite beating Celtic and Lazio in their group, the Dutch side did not qualify for the knockout stage and then lost out to Roma in the Europa League play-off round.

Attacking style

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot (left) is keen for his side to press high (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Slot has grown into an attack-minded coach, also with an eye on bringing through talent – plenty of which would await in Liverpool’s youth ranks. Feyenoord – who sit second behind Eredivisie rivals PSV Eindhoven this season – also press high, winning plenty of tackles in the opposition’s final third, and are comfortable in different formations, whether that is with one up top or a fluid 4-3-3. Slot was linked with a switch to Tottenham last summer, but the Liverpool job is expected to prove too good an opportunity for the ambitious Dutch coach to pass up.