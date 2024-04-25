Football rumours: Marcus Rashford could headline mass exodus from Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Marcus Rashford could headline mass exodus from Old Trafford

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Nigel French/PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Nigel French/PA)

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford could headline a mass exodus at Manchester United this summer. According to the Daily Mirror, the 26-year-old forward is one of 12 players the club could look to part ways with in order to raise capital as new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe plots a significant overhaul at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Times reports Mauricio Pochettino is officially under pressure at Chelsea following the Blues’ 5-0 demolition at the hands of Arsenal. According to the paper, European qualification will be the determining factor in whether the manager remains at Stamford Bridge long term.

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And the Daily Mirror says Feyenoord have marked Joseph Oosting, the boss of Dutch club FC Twente, as one of their top managerial targets. It follows reports emerging linking Arne Slot to Liverpool.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford striker Ivan Toney (John Walton/PA)

Ivan Toney: Manchester United are interested in the Brentford striker, according to the website 90min.

Victor Osimhen: The Napoli striker is nearing a move to Paris St Germain, reports Italian outlet Il Mattino.

Ousmane Diomande: Portuguese outlet A Bola says Newcastle are leading the race for the Sporting Lisbon defender.