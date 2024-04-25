Football rumours: Marcus Rashford could headline mass exodus from Old Trafford

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford could headline a mass exodus at Manchester United this summer. According to the Daily Mirror, the 26-year-old forward is one of 12 players the club could look to part ways with in order to raise capital as new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe plots a significant overhaul at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Times reports Mauricio Pochettino is officially under pressure at Chelsea following the Blues’ 5-0 demolition at the hands of Arsenal. According to the paper, European qualification will be the determining factor in whether the manager remains at Stamford Bridge long term.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (Zac Goodwin/PA)

And the Daily Mirror says Feyenoord have marked Joseph Oosting, the boss of Dutch club FC Twente, as one of their top managerial targets. It follows reports emerging linking Arne Slot to Liverpool.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 Ralf Rangnick, already discussing terms and conditions with Bayern — as talks are at concrete stage. No issues on salary/money; Rangnick wants to know about project, long term plans, signings/outgoings. His influence on decisions (together with the board) will also be key. pic.twitter.com/wYLxeGFWzJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2024

PSG line up £172million Kylian Mbappe transfer replacement despite teen being 'untouchable' at his clubhttps://t.co/2UUmpP2zBo — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 24, 2024

Players to watch

Brentford striker Ivan Toney (John Walton/PA)

Ivan Toney: Manchester United are interested in the Brentford striker, according to the website 90min.

Victor Osimhen: The Napoli striker is nearing a move to Paris St Germain, reports Italian outlet Il Mattino.

Ousmane Diomande: Portuguese outlet A Bola says Newcastle are leading the race for the Sporting Lisbon defender.