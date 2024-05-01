Tom Pidcock takes his own path in cycling and says enjoyment matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tom Pidcock takes his own path in cycling and says enjoyment matters

By Press Association
Tom Pidcock insists he must follow his own heart in deciding which races to prioritise (Red Bull)
Tom Pidcock insists he must follow his own heart in deciding which races to prioritise (Red Bull)

Tom Pidcock knows he will one day have to make big sacrifices if he is to pursue his goals across cycling – but he is determined to always follow his own path.

As the Olympic and world mountain bike champion, a Tour de France stage winner on the road and the former cyclo-cross world champion, Pidcock has proven himself a cycling multi-tool in his short career to date.

Still only 24, Pidcock plans to one day target overall victory in the Tour de France, but though he will ride the Tour this summer, his main goal is the defence of his Olympic crown in Paris.

Tom Pidcock said he believes it is on the mountain bike that he has the most natural talent (Red Bull)

These Games could yet prove a crossroads for Pidcock, who knows a busy mountain bike schedule is not compatible with the level of commitment needed to properly target the Tour.

His Ineos Grenadiers team will surely have a view too, but Pidcock is clear about how he will approach their conversations.

“I think anything that wasn’t my choice would be detrimental to me as a bike rider,” Pidcock told the PA news agency. “I don’t do anything well that I don’t enjoy.”

Ask Pidcock which discipline is closest to his heart, and mountain bike – a love which dates back to family holidays in the French Alps – is the answer.

“It’s what I’m most naturally talented at, I think,” Pidcock said.

Tom Pidcock, also a former world champion in cyclo-cross, said he took motivation from riding different disciplines (Red Bull)

“The road incorporates many different types of riders. I want to do well on the road. I see myself as a road rider, but if you really had to say what sort of rider I am, it’s mountain bike. It’s the one I enjoy without fail.”

Pidcock needs different challenges to stay motivated – and that is why he has always thrived competing across disciplines.

He thinks about his potential place in history but never imagined being a rider who chases records by winning multiple editions of the same race.

“I could never see myself winning five back-to-back Tours or anything like that,” he said. “I need fresh things. If I won everything once, that’s better than a lot of a few things.”

Last month Pidcock added the Amstel Gold Race to his list of road successes, joking it was his second win in the Belgian Classic after the 2021 edition was awarded to Wout Van Aert in a controversial photo finish.

Tom Pidcock’s primary goal this summer is to defend his Olympic mountain bike title in Paris (Red Bull?

Along with last year’s Strade Bianche, it was another victory to spark debate over what might be his biggest to date.

Pidcock mentions both the Olympics and his stunning 2022 Tour stage victory on the Alpe d’Huez, but asked to pick one, he instead looks back to his 2017 junior world cyclo-cross title.

Coming 12 months after he battled a string of setbacks to finish fifth in 2016, Pidcock said it proved pivotal.

“I learned so much about performing under pressure,” he said. “That’s probably set me up for the rest of my career. That was a goal for a whole year since the year before.

“Then I’d started at the back, crashed three times and finished fifth. I thought, ‘Next year, I’m going to win this race’.”

A winner across disciplines, Tom Pidcock said he would rather win a lot of races once than one race several times (Red Bull)

To choose a win from a discipline which has recently fallen down his list of priorities is instructive on how Pidcock sees himself as a rider.

“I’m 24,” he said. “I’ve won Strade, Amstel, a stage of the Tour, I’m Olympic champion, a world champion in cross and on the mountain bike.

“If I can win a Monument or the worlds on the road, even if I’m just on the podium in the Tour, that’s a career that no one else has been able to have.”

:: Tom Pidcock is a Red Bull athlete. You can see more about his races and achievements at https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/athlete/tom-pidcock