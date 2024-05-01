Tottenham duo Timo Werner and Ben Davies ruled out for rest of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham duo Timo Werner and Ben Davies ruled out for rest of the season

By Press Association
Timo Werner will not play again this season (Nigel French/PA)
Tottenham forward Timo Werner will miss out on a return to Chelsea after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Werner was forced off during Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Arsenal and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou does not expect the RB Leipzig loanee to play again this campaign.

It means Werner will not get the chance to go back to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, having spent two seasons at Chelsea and helped them win the Champions League in 2021 during a mixed spell in west London.

“Yeah, not good unfortunately. He’s had a couple of issues after the game with his hamstring,” Postecoglou said of Werner.

“We’ve only got two-and-a-half weeks to go so he’ll miss the rest of the season.

“Ben Davies got a calf injury and he’ll miss the rest of the season as well. Everyone else is OK and Skippy (Oliver Skipp) should be back for this game.”

Werner has scored twice and provided three assists in 14 appearances since his January move and Spurs have the option to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

But Postecoglou insisted: “Yeah, that’s stuff for another day. I have a game tomorrow.”