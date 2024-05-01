Tottenham duo Timo Werner and Ben Davies ruled out for rest of the season

Tottenham forward Timo Werner will miss out on a return to Chelsea after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Werner was forced off during Sunday’s 3-2 loss at Arsenal and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou does not expect the RB Leipzig loanee to play again this campaign.

It means Werner will not get the chance to go back to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, having spent two seasons at Chelsea and helped them win the Champions League in 2021 during a mixed spell in west London.

“Yeah, not good unfortunately. He’s had a couple of issues after the game with his hamstring,” Postecoglou said of Werner.

“We’ve only got two-and-a-half weeks to go so he’ll miss the rest of the season.

“Ben Davies got a calf injury and he’ll miss the rest of the season as well. Everyone else is OK and Skippy (Oliver Skipp) should be back for this game.”

Werner has scored twice and provided three assists in 14 appearances since his January move and Spurs have the option to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

But Postecoglou insisted: “Yeah, that’s stuff for another day. I have a game tomorrow.”