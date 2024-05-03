Liam Scales commits to Celtic with new four-year deal By Press Association May 3 2024, 1:37 pm May 3 2024, 1:37 pm Share Liam Scales commits to Celtic with new four-year deal Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6457194/liam-scales-commits-to-celtic-with-new-four-year-deal/ Copy Link Liam Scales has signed a new contract (Andrew Milligan/PA) Celtic defender Liam Scales has signed a new four-year contract following his breakthrough season. The Republic of Ireland international has made 40 appearances following his return from a loan spell with Aberdeen. Centre-back Scales was drafted into the team amid a raft of injuries in central defence but, helped by a clean sheet at Ibrox in his second game, he has retained his place in a fully fit squad. #Scales2028 🙌🇮🇪We are delighted to confirm that Liam Scales has signed a new four-year deal with the Club! ✍#CelticFC🍀— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 3, 2024 The 25-year-old told his club’s website: “I am delighted to agree this new contract and commit my future to Celtic. “I have really enjoyed working under the gaffer and with such a great group of players this year, and I look forward to doing so again in the coming seasons. “I love being part of this great club and I want to do all I can to contribute to Celtic and bring our fans as much success as we can.”