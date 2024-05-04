Erik ten Hag knows Manchester United need European qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag knows Manchester United need European qualification

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag is eyeing Europa League qualification (Adam Davy/PA)
Erik ten Hag is eyeing Europa League qualification (Adam Davy/PA)

Erik ten Hag stressed the importance of Europa League qualification after Manchester United saw their Champions League ambitions ended with four matches to spare.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Burnley helped put a top-four finish beyond them before faint hopes of sneaking into Europe’s top competition through fifth were extinguished on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund’s semi-final first leg win against Paris St Germain meant England could no longer secure an extra Champions League spot, while United could still yet miss out on continental football entirely.

That is not something under-fire Ten Hag is even entertaining, with his focus on securing a Europa League place by finishing in the top six or winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“Of course it’s important but we have two opportunities,” Ten Hag said ahead of his injury-hit side’s trip to Crystal Palace on Monday. “There is one in the league and one in the FA Cup final.”

Asked about the difference qualifying for Europa League compared to the Conference League would make, the United boss said: “Definitely, it will have an impact on the budget.

“But I’m sure Manchester United is a very attractive team and club to play for, so many players will be very pleased and very happy to play for Manchester United, I’m sure.”

A summer of change lies ahead at Old Trafford as Ineos try to take United back to the top.

Manchester United have endured a difficult second season under Erik ten Hag
Manchester United have endured a difficult second season under Erik ten Hag (Mike Egerton/PA)

Whether Ten Hag is there to lead the side forward remains to be seen, but he believes a better foundation than some portray is in place heading into the summer transfer window.

“We know we are still below the levels from the expectations that Manchester United has, so we have to catch up,” he said.

“I’m now going into my fifth window. I think two windows were quite OK, two we missed and we have to make new improvements this summer.

“But also there is a base in this squad which is very good and, yeah, definitely the injuries have had a big impact on our season.”