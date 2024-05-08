Brendan Rodgers in no doubt Celtic will attack Old Firm showdown in fine form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers in no doubt Celtic will attack Old Firm showdown in fine form

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers is relishing Saturday’s Old Firm derby (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers believes his in-form Celtic side are in prime condition as they bid to place one hand on the cinch Premiership trophy by defeating title rivals Rangers on Saturday.

The Hoops go into the final Old Firm derby of the season at Parkhead knowing victory will take them six points clear of the Ibrox men with just two games remaining.

Rodgers feels his team, with all their key players fully fit and firing in their impressive 3-0 win over third-placed Hearts last weekend, have come to the boil at the perfect time as they bid to close out the campaign with a league and Scottish Gas Scottish Cup double.

“I don’t think there is any doubt, we’ll arrive into this weekend’s game and this will probably be the best version of the team that I’ve had since I’ve been here (this season),” the manager told Celtic TV.

“When you look at the number of injuries we’ve had, right the way though, the disruptions, it felt like at the weekend was about there, virtually, in terms of player availability and where the team is at, and in terms of fitness as well.

“I think after another good week of work and concentration on the training field, we’ll arrive into Saturday in as good a place as we have been all season.”

A Rangers win would haul them level on points with Celtic, who are currently five goals better off, so Rodgers knows the importance of home advantage this weekend.

“I said it before, after the last time we played at Ibrox, this game was going to be crucial for us playing in front of our own supporters, so I still feel exactly the same,” he said.

“The preparation is very much based around ourselves, always respecting the opponent and what they might bring to the game, but then looking at how we play and, ultimately, our process in the game.

“The crowd in the Hearts game was brilliant for us. Their importance at this stage of the season and really getting behind the football aspect of the club and the team. We saw that emotion just roll down out of the stands and go onto the pitch.

“You see what it gives the players and how they respond to that. We need that exactly the same at the weekend and I know we will get that because I think the supporters are happy with what they are seeing now in the team. It should be a great occasion and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Rodgers feels the double challenge made by Callum McGregor on Hearts pair Kenneth Vargas and Cammy Devlin in the second half of Saturday’s victory shows the captain is now back to his intense best after he returned to action last month following a lay-off with an Achilles issue.

“Callum’s importance to this team cannot be underestimated: the experience he brings, the quality, the view of the game and how inspirational a leader he is,” said Rodgers.

“It was just about building him up and I felt then, at that moment when he made that run to challenge, not once but twice to win the ball, you actually see what that gives the supporters.

“That moment, it really was fantastic, for him and the team but also for me looking at him, thinking that’s him really back to the level he’s shown.”