Spurs are on their way to Wembley – Tottenham’s route to Women’s FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Spurs are on their way to Wembley – Tottenham’s route to Women’s FA Cup final

By Press Association
Tottenham goalkeeper Barbora Votikova (left) and Ramona Petzelberger celebrate after the club reached the Women’s FA Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham goalkeeper Barbora Votikova (left) and Ramona Petzelberger celebrate after the club reached the Women’s FA Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham will play in a Women’s FA Cup final for the first time on Sunday after an eventful run in this year’s competition.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Spurs’ dramatic route to Wembley during Robert Vilahamn’s debut season in charge.

Tottenham 3 Sheffield United 2 (fourth round, Jan 14)

The journey was almost over before it had begun after Championship outfit United raced into a two-goal lead and it took until the 69th minute for captain Bethany England to reduce the deficit with her first goal since hip surgery. England’s spot-kick with 10 minutes left looked set to force extra time before Rosella Ayane smashed home in the sixth minute of stoppage time – the first of several late goals for Tottenham in this run.

Tottenham 1 Charlton 0 (fifth round, Feb 10)

Spurs were up against more second-tier opposition and faced their former head coach Karen Hills. Charlton managed to frustrate the hosts for long periods, but also needed a slice of luck after Eveliina Summanen and England both hit the woodwork. Substitute Kit Graham ensured the road to Wembley stayed on track when she rifled home against her old club with 14 minutes left.

Tottenham 1 Manchester City 1 – 4-3 on penalties (quarter-finals, Mar 10)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Adobe Women’s FA Cup – Quarter Final – Gaughan Group Stadium
Amy James-Turner scores the winning spot-kick for Tottenham against Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

In the fourth meeting of the season between the two clubs, Tottenham flipped the form table on its head. Manchester City had won the previous three clashes by a 10-0 aggregate score and a familiar tale appeared on the cards when Mary Fowler put them in front after six minutes. Vilahamn watched his side stick to their game-plan and create chances until England pounced on a mistake in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Penalties were eventually required and Becky Spencer thwarted Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly to earn a historic victory.

Tottenham 2 Leicester 1 – AET (semi-finals, Apr 14)

A first-time finalist was guaranteed when the last-four draw was made and Spurs switched the fixture to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Leicester were set to be party-poopers in front of a largely home-backed 18,708 crowd when Jutta Rantala broke the deadlock after 12 minutes. However, the never-say-die attitude of this year’s finalists shone through as England sent Jess Naz away to level with nine minutes left before Martha Thomas headed in a 118th-minute winner which sparked wild celebrations in N17.