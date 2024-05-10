Brendan Rodgers dismisses Philippe Clement’s claim that he disrespected Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Rodgers dismisses Philippe Clement’s claim that he disrespected Rangers

By Press Association
The Celtic manager denied showing any disrespect (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers claims accusations he showed disrespect towards Rangers are “without merit”.

Rodgers sparked a reaction from Rangers boss Philippe Clement as he looked towards Saturday’s derby clash between their teams in the wake of Celtic’s 3-0 victory over Hearts last weekend.

The Celtic boss declared his side “can have a bit of fun” after stressing they would take nothing for granted in the title race, keep their composure, work hard and prepare their plan.

After Rangers cut the gap at the top of the cinch Premiership back to three points and five goals with a 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock 24 hours later, Clement said: “That it is something that I would never say about an opponent. It’s not really respectful towards my team.”

Philippe Clement embraces Brendan Rodgers following the 3-3 draw at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Those comments surprised Rodgers, who said at his pre-match media conference: “I think anyone who was at my press conference would have sensed the way in which it was said. The reaction to that is totally without merit. It has no context whatsoever.

“You mention my past record in these games, I have never referred to these other than being intense, being competitive. We never talk about the game as that but we talk about the whole occasion.

“The occasion is one of the most iconic games in world football. And I love it. It’s one of the reasons I am here, the great pride and privilege I have in managing Celtic in a Rangers game. So the whole emotion, the whole feeling around this game is absolutely amazing.

“I have seen some of the headlines around the ‘disrespect’ and whatever else but it is totally without merit.

“It was never in that context being said, and I never would be that person to disrespect another manager or another team. But I suppose it’s part of the build-up for you guys.”

Rodgers’ record in the fixture is impressive with 12 wins and only one defeat in 16 derbies. Clement has experienced one defeat and a 3-3 draw at Ibrox last month and Rodgers was asked whether the reaction to his comments showed what the pressure of the contest can do.

“I don’t know, I can only talk for myself,” the 51-year-old said. “I have loved these fixtures, it was the ones I was really looking forward to since being up here the first time.

“The record is great but it’s always about building – building more memories and great occasions in this game.

Brendan Rodgers and Joe Hart celebrate at Ibrox in September last year (PA)

“But everyone responds and reacts in different ways. I understand the feeling and tension that can be around this game but that’s not me.

“My job is to find the calmness for the team and the players have been very, very relaxed but focused this week. The preparation has been first class, and that allows us to go into the game ready.”

Victory for Celtic would leave them on the verge of a third consecutive title with games against Kilmarnock and St Mirren to follow to claim the point they would need. A draw would also leave them in the driving seat but Rodgers is fully focused on the three points.

“For us, our intention is to win the game, so we don’t prepare for anything else,” he said. “We look to attack the game, and that’s our only focus and we’ll see where that brings us.”