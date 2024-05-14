Kris Doolan hopes Partick Thistle can build on second-half display in second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kris Doolan hopes Partick Thistle can build on second-half display in second leg

By Press Association
Kris Doolan’s side trail 2-1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kris Doolan’s side trail 2-1 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan was buoyed by his side’s second-half display despite a 2-1 first-leg defeat by Raith Rovers in the cinch Premiership play-off semi-final.

Emphatic first-half strikes from Scott Brown and Lewis Vaughan gave Raith a half-time lead at Firhill and the latter came close with an ambitious strike just after the interval.

But Blair Alston pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute after Brian Graham and Scott Robinson had both headed the ball on and Doolan’s side pressed for an equaliser.

Doolan said: “We have got everything to gain now and essentially Raith have everything to lose. We go there with the attitude that if we play the way we did in the second half and we get the first goal then we can win.

“First half we were poor, we were miles off it, we were slack, we looked tired, but we galvanised each other at half-time and looked a completely different side.

“Going up to Kirkcaldy, we need to show that impetus and be on the front foot for 90 minutes and not just for 45.

“It’s ours to get after now and sometimes it’s difficult to defend a lead. It’s set up for a brilliant semi-final.”

Raith manager Ian Murray stressed the tie was in the balance despite his delight at his side’s first-leg lead.

“To come here and get our noses in front is fantastic,” he said. “We would have liked more because our first-half performance was deserving of being ahead and maybe by a little bit more. It was two fantastic finishes.

“But we knew Partick would come out and throw the kitchen sink at us, and they did.

“It’s still alive, it’s all to play for, I’d be saying the same at 2-0. This league never ceases to amaze people and it’s not going to change any time soon.

“We will have a fantastic support inside our home stadium and we aim to finish the job.”

Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made excellent saves from Graham and Alston in particular as Thistle finished strongly.

“Kevin is becoming a really big presence in our team and the league, because teams are finding it hard to beat him,” Murray said.