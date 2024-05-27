Defender Esme Morgan to leave Manchester City this summer

Manchester City have announced that England defender Esme Morgan will leave the club this summer.

The 23-year-old came up through the youth ranks at City before making her senior debut at the age of 16.

Morgan has gone on to make 87 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning both the FA Cup and Continental Cup, while she has won eight caps for England.

It has not been announced if Morgan has agreed a deal with a new club but a City statement read: “Manchester City can confirm that Esme Morgan will leave the club this summer. The defender’s move remains subject to international clearance and a work permit.”

Morgan said she was leaving City to experience a new challenge and to help her bid to be “one of the world’s best”.

She wrote on her X account: “I want to reach my potential and be one of the world’s best and I’ve felt for a while that the best thing for my career, to develop and improve my game, is to experience a new challenge, out of the comfort of my home.

“I’m extremely grateful to everyone involved at City for their respect and understanding of my wishes and facilitation of this next step, once again prioritising what’s best for me in each moment to be the best I can be.

“Thank you for everything Manchester City. I love this incredible club so much and will treasure the last nine years forever. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the team and I can’t wait to follow. Come on City.”