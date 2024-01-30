Pets at Home cuts profit targets as retail demand slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pets at Home cuts profit targets as retail demand slows

By Press Association
Pets at Home has reduced its profit guidance after slowing retail demand (Tim Goode/PA)
Pets at Home has cut its profit guidance after the pet care business was knocked by slowing retail demand.

The company, which runs about 450 retail stores and 440 veterinary practices, said growth in its retail arm was “not at the levels we had expected” in the latest quarter.

It told shareholders that group revenues grew 4.3% year on year over the 12 weeks to January 4, with 4.4% like-for-like growth.

This represented a slowdown after 6.5% total revenue growth in the previous six months.

Pets at Home said this was largely caused by its retail business, which reported sales growth of 3.5% for the quarter.

Lyssa McGowan
Lyssa McGowan said the firm is positioned to benefit from long-term growth (Pets at Home/PA)

The company said this was “resilient” against a “very strong performance” over the same period last year, but that it was impacted by “soft” demand for accessories, while price inflation also slowed.

The weaker retail performance was partly offset by continued strong growth in its vet business, which saw revenues jump 13.4% over the quarter.

Nevertheless, the group said it now expects to deliver a pre-tax profit of around £132 million for the current financial year, having said in November it was on track for £136 million.

Lyssa McGowan, chief executive officer, said: “Our colleagues came together over our peak trading period to deliver a record sales performance, growing against a very strong performance in the prior year.

“While a slower market over peak meant our sales growth didn’t quite hit the levels we expected, the business remains well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in the sector as we continue to win share and grow volumes across food, and deliver differentiated performance through our unique vets business.

“Our new digital platform is a key foundation of our growth strategy, bringing vastly improved user experience to our consumers and creating opportunities to improve cross-sell into accessories and further grow share of wallet.

“With these foundations now in place, we are well-positioned for the future.”