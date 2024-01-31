GSK raises long-term profit outlook amid vaccine boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK raises long-term profit outlook amid vaccine boost

By Press Association
Drugs giant GSK has upgraded its long-term profit outlook after unveiling higher annual sales and profits thanks to the launch of a new blockbuster vaccine (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Drugs giant GSK has upgraded its long-term profit outlook after unveiling higher annual sales and profits thanks to the launch of a new blockbuster vaccine.

The group posted a 14% increase in pre-tax profits on a constant currency basis to £6.1 billion for 2023 after sales rose 5%.

Underlying operating profits were up 12% on a constant currency basis to a better-than-expected £8.8 billion as the company cheered booming sales of Arexvy, its new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which was authorised in the US last May.

GSK said it expects sales to rise by between 5% and 7% in 2024 and earnings to increase by 7%-10%.

It raised its forecasts for profits growth in 2026, and said it also now expects to notch up sales of more than £38 billion in 2031.

The group predicts sales to grow by more than 7% through to 2026 and underlying earnings by more than 11%.

This compares with previous guidance of more than 5% and more than 10% respectively.

For 2031, GSK increased its original sales guidance by £5 billion to more than £38 billion.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: “GSK delivered excellent performance in 2023, with clear highlights being the exceptional launch of Arexvy and continued progress in our pipeline.

“We are now planning for at least 12 major launches from 2025, with new vaccines and specialty medicines for infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and oncology.

“As a result of this progress and momentum, we expect to deliver another year of meaningful sales and earnings growth in 2024, and we are upgrading our growth outlooks for 2026 and 2031.”

The group saw vaccine sales jump 25% in 2023, including £1.2 billion of sales of Arexvy – the world’s first approved RSV vaccine for older adults.

RSV is generally harmless for most people, showing up as mild, cold-like symptoms. But it can send infants and older adults to hospital with severe cases.

The boost from sales of vaccines and drugs, such as Arexvy, has helped GSK overcome the loss of Covid-19 related treatments.

GSK said it does not expect any further coronavirus-related sales or operating profit this year, which will affect sales growth by 1 percentage point and underlying earnings by two percentage points.