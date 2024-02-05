Millionth pure battery electric new car registered in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millionth pure battery electric new car registered in the UK

By Press Association
The millionth pure battery electric new car has been registered in the UK, industry figures show (John Walton/PA)
The millionth pure battery electric new car has been registered in the UK, industry figures show.

This milestone was reached in January, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Only around 674,000 pure battery electric cars were licensed for use in the UK by the end of 2022.

The SMMT expects pure battery electrics to account for more than one in five new cars registered this year.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Britain’s millionth new electric vehicle sale is a real milestone moment for the market.

“Considering the pressure on car manufacturers to meet a 22% electric vehicle sales target under the ZEV (zero-emission vehicles) mandate this year, it’s a good time to be an electric vehicle buyer with some manufacturers offering EV discounts as high as 40%.

“Electric vehicles may account for one in five sales this year, but there is still more ministers can do.

“Equalising the VAT on private and public charging points would boost running-cost savings and encourage more people to make the switch to electric.”

The Government’s ZEV mandate means at least 22% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year must be zero emission, which generally means battery electric vehicles.

The threshold will rise annually until it reaches 100% by 2035.

Preliminary SMMT figures show the total number of new cars registered last month was around 8% more than in January 2023.

The Government announced on Monday that schools in England will be able to apply for grants to buy and install electric vehicle chargers.

State-funded schools and other learning institutions will have access to a grant providing up to 75% of the cost to install chargers, with funding available for up to £2,500 per socket.

The chargers would be available for staff and visitors, but Department for Transport officials said the scheme could also help schools generate revenue by making the power outlets accessible to the public.