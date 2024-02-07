Calls to overhaul ‘unfair’ penalties around first-time buyer savings schemes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Calls to overhaul ‘unfair’ penalties around first-time buyer savings schemes

By Press Association
Penalties around schemes designed to support first-time buyers should be overhauled, savings bodies have said (Peter Byrne/PA)
“Unfair” penalties around schemes designed to support first-time buyers should be overhauled, according to bodies representing savings providers.

Lifetime Isas (Lisas) and Help to Buy Isas (HTB Isas) have helped many first-time buyers on to the property ladder but they must be updated and regularly reviewed to ensure they remain relevant, the Building Societies Association (BSA) and The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) said.

They made the calls ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring budget on March 6.

The BSA and TISA said a withdrawal penalty on Lifetime Isas should be reduced.

Currently, if a Lisa saver buys a home above the Lisa property price limit of £450,000, or if they need to access their savings for any reason other than to buy a home, they pay a penalty withdrawal fee of 25%.

This can result in them not only forfeiting the Government bonus that comes with Lisas but also a chunk of their own savings too, the BSA and TISA said.

They said reducing the Lisa penalty withdrawal fee to 20% would allow savers to retain their own savings while still forfeiting the bonus.

The bodies also called for Lisa and HTB Isa property price thresholds to be increased and equalised, to reach £550,000. The thresholds should also be reviewed annually, they said.

Robin Fieth, chief executive of the BSA, said: “The budget on 6 March is a great opportunity for the Chancellor to make small changes that would have a big impact for would-be first-time homebuyers.

“The change to the withdrawal penalty that we are calling for was introduced on a temporary basis during the Covid pandemic and provided much-needed support to consumers in that difficult time.

“That shows it can be done. I would urge the Chancellor to reintroduce this on a permanent basis, ensuring the spirit of these savings schemes, which is to encourage young people to start saving to buy their first home, remains intact.”

Carol Knight, chief executive officer at TISA, said: “The current Lisa framework needs to better serve savers.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Lifetime Isa helped over 56,000 people get on the property ladder last year and while the average price of a first-time home has increased, it remains below the cap across the vast majority of the country.

“As ever, we keep all aspects of the savings rules, including the Lisa, under review.”