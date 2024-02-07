Sainsbury’s to expand food offering and cut costs by £1bn over three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sainsbury’s to expand food offering and cut costs by £1bn over three years

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s has unveiled plans to overhaul its supermarkets with a focus on creating more food space, and said it aims to slash costs by £1bn over the next three years (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sainsbury’s has unveiled plans to overhaul its supermarkets with a focus on creating more food space, and said it aims to slash costs by £1bn over the next three years (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sainsbury’s has unveiled plans to overhaul its supermarkets with a focus on creating more food space, and said it aims to slash costs by £1 billion over the next three years.

The UK’s second biggest supermarket chain said it will cut its general merchandise and clothing offering across many shops to boost its food ranges.

It will also look to shut more standalone Argos stores and bring them within supermarkets as click-and-collect points under the plans.

The strategy revamp – called Next Level Sainsbury’s – will see it cut costs by £1 billion over the next three years, focusing on technology investments to deliver automation and savings.

It said it has no plans to shut stores and is not announcing staff cuts as part of the overhaul.

“High-returning investments in technology and automation will drive big steps forward in efficiency – automating, optimising and prioritising high-volume tasks and driving better forecasting,” it said.

Sainsbury’s also outlined plans to open another 75 convenience stores, to add to its existing 800-strong estate, while it will roll out rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging points to more than 100 stores by the end of its 2024-25 financial year, up from 20 currently.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We’re determined to be first choice for food, ensuring more customers in more of our stores can enjoy more brilliant Sainsbury’s food.

“That means more space for our food offer, while still delivering the general merchandise products customers want from us.”

The company also announced aims to increase shareholder returns, with the launch of a £200 million share buyback programme over the next financial year.

Sainsbury’s said it only has a full food range across 15% of stores, but now aims to increase grocery across all its 600 supermarkets, while focusing expansion efforts on 180 “highest potential” sites.

In its strategy update, the group said it will also “tighten the focus” of its non-food ranges, but stressed it is not pulling back from offering non-food ranges.

On the Argos changes, it declined to give details on how many stores may be affected over the next three years.

It has already shut a raft of sites to bring many within supermarkets since it bought the retailer in 2016, saying late last year that it would reduce the estate to 180 by March.

“We have further to go in terms of Argos store estate changes and we will also further refine the store operating model, with clustered stores replacing a one-size-fits-all approach,” the group said.

It will also focus on expanding its Nectar loyalty offering, with goals for it to deliver another £100 million of profit contribution by March 2027.

The update comes just after the group announced last month it would wind down its banking operation to focus on the retail business.

Sainsbury’s said expanded food ranges will be tailored to each store, but will include the rollout of more fresh food and ready-to-go meals, such as its Kitchen Deli offering, as well as charcuterie and cheeseboard.

Shares in the supermarket fell 4% in morning trading on Wednesday.

William Woods, a retail analyst at Bernstein, said the strategy update was “more evolution than revolution, as expected, building on the ‘food first’ strategy launched in 2020, which has so far been successful in turning around market share and bringing the focus back to food”.

He added the “commitments are a bit fluffy, such as delivering profit leverage from sales growth”.