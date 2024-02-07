Rail workers’ union holds day of action amid cuts fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rail workers’ union holds day of action amid cuts fears

By Press Association
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch warned over £1.5 billion in cuts (Lucy North/PA)
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch warned over £1.5 billion in cuts (Lucy North/PA)

A leading rail workers’ union is holding a day of action on Thursday, warning of cuts to maintenance, infrastructure and renewals work.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) claimed that Network Rail is planning £1.2 billion of cuts over the next five years to track and infrastructure renewals work, following the Government decision to axe the public company’s budget.

The union warned that if the cuts go ahead, there will be an increased risk to safety on the railways.

Union activists will leaflet stations across the country on Thursday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail’s plans to cut over a billion pounds on railway renewals work jeopardises safety for rail workers and passengers.

“Our railway infrastructure needs to be maintained and improved, which can only happen by increasing investment, not cuts.

“We’ve already had reports of cracked rails, problems with drainage and recent extreme weather events.

“We cannot afford to allow the railway to be less safe, which is why we will be campaigning to reverse these cuts throughout the country on Thursday and in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We know there’s going to be lower demand for the specialist track renewal services we offer in the next five years as we invest in our infrastructure in other ways, so we’re consulting with our colleagues and trades unions on changes to restructure and re-size some of our teams accordingly.

“Safety remains our priority and all proposals will be thoroughly safety validated before we make any final decisions.”