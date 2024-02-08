AstraZeneca sees profits surge and forecasts further growth in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AstraZeneca sees profits surge and forecasts further growth in 2024

By Press Association
Drugs giant AstraZeneca has more than doubled annual profits thanks to strong sales of its cancer treatments (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drugs giant AstraZeneca has more than doubled annual profits thanks to strong sales of its cancer treatments (Peter Byrne/PA)

Drugs giant AstraZeneca has more than doubled annual profits thanks to strong sales of its cancer treatments and said this should help boost revenues and earnings in 2024.

The pharmaceutical firm reported pre-tax profits of 6.9 billion US dollars (£5.5 billion) for 2023, up from 2.5 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion) the previous year as sales lifted 3% to 45.8 billion US dollars (£36.3 billion), or 15% higher excluding Covid-19 products and on a constant currency basis.

It saw sales of its oncology drugs leap 19% to 18.4 billion US dollars (£14.6 billion) – now accounting for 40% of groupwide revenues, up from 35% in 2022.

The boost helped offset a 3.7 billion US dollar (£2.9 billion) loss of sales from Covid-19 treatments.

AstraZeneca saw just 12 million US dollars (£9.5 million) in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria – which was developed with the University of Oxford to help protect people from the pandemic.

But AstraZeneca had always developed the jab on a not-for-profit basis.

Shares in the FTSE 100-listed group fell 3% in morning trading on Thursday as its fourth quarter figures came in lower than expected.

It reported pre-tax profits of 897 million US dollars (£710 million) in the final months of 2023, which was 15% higher than a year ago, but less than most analysts were pencilling in.

The firm said it was expecting further growth over the year ahead, guiding for a “low double-digit to low teens percentage” rise in revenues and earnings per share, with exchange rate movements stripped out.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said: “As AstraZeneca celebrates its 25th anniversary, we are pleased to report another year of strong financial performance and scientific progress.

“We expect another year of strong growth in 2024, driven by continued adoption of our medicines across geographies.”