Aldi to spend £550m on opening and upgrading shops this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aldi to spend £550m on opening and upgrading shops this year

By Press Association
Aldi has revealed plans to spend £550 million on opening new stores and upgrading existing ones in the UK this year (Simon Hadley/PA)
Aldi has revealed plans to spend £550 million on opening new stores and upgrading existing ones in the UK this year (Simon Hadley/PA)

Aldi has revealed plans to spend £550 million on opening new stores and upgrading existing ones in the UK this year, as the discount supermarket steams ahead with countrywide expansion.

The chain, which was named 2023’s cheapest market by consumer group Which?, said more than 1,500 jobs would be created from new shop openings.

Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said this year’s expansion plans are aiming to address the fact that “there are still areas of the country that don’t have an Aldi, or that need more or larger stores to meet demand”.

The Germany-based chain, which overtook Morrisons as the fourth largest supermarket in 2022, has surged in popularity in recent years thanks to its lower prices and own-brand products.

It hailed its “best ever” Christmas performance, with UK sales up 8% year-on-year to a record of more than £1.5 billion in the four weeks to December 24.

Alongside rival discounter Lidl, they have grown their share of the grocery market as shoppers looked to make savings in the face of higher inflation.

Aldi did not specify how many new shops will be opened this year, but is expected to give more details in the coming months.

The more than £550-million investment will also go towards upgrading its existing stores, warehouses and UK offices, which it said will open up further job opportunities.

Aldi has more than 1,000 shops in the UK and wants to open another 500 in the coming years.

It had previously set a goal of having 1,200 shops by the end of 2025.

Mr Hurley added: “We’re continuing to welcome more and more new customers through our doors – with people coming for our low prices but staying for our award-winning quality and British sourcing.

“We now have more than 1,000 stores across the UK but there are plenty more Aldi stores still to come, in 2024 and beyond.”

The chain said it was on the lookout for sites in town centres or on the outskirts of towns to set up shop.

It previously said it was searching for sites in priority locations including parts of London, Penzance, Bath, Maidenhead, Worthing, Warrington, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham, Derby, Birmingham, Cambridge, York, Cardiff and Cathcart.