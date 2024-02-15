New stamps celebrate history and legacy of Vikings in Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

New stamps celebrate history and legacy of Vikings in Britain

By Press Association
Viking Britain Lindisfarne stamp (Royal Mail/PA)
Viking Britain Lindisfarne stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

New stamps are being issued that celebrate the history and legacy of Vikings in Britain.

The eight stamps also mark 40 years since the Jorvik Viking Centre opened in York.

They feature Viking artefacts and locations of significance from around the UK, including an iron, silver and copper sword, a silver penny minted in York, silver and bronze brooches, an antler comb and case from Coppergate, York, and a Hogback gravestone from Govan Old, Glasgow.

The Jorvik Centre has had more than 20 million visitors since it opened in 1984.

Viking Britain stamps
Viking Britain stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “If anyone was to ask ‘What did the Vikings ever do for us?’ the answer is that they transformed Britain and left an enduring influence on the languages, economy, society and political geography of the UK forever.

“Their impact was enormous and cannot be overlooked.

“We hope these stamps will inspire people to explore this fascinating period in Britain’s history further.”

David Jennings, chief executive of York Archaeology, the charity that operates Jorvik Viking Centre, said: “The finds at Coppergate fundamentally changed our understanding of how the Vikings lived in England, and Jorvik Viking Centre put York’s Norse heritage on the international map.

“After over 40 years, and with over 20 million visitors passing through our doors, it is a real honour to be featured on these stamps and be part of this unique celebration of Viking culture.”