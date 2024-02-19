Driving licence required for more than one in six jobs – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driving licence required for more than one in six jobs – study

By Press Association
More than a sixth of jobs advertised in the UK require applicants to be able to drive, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
More than a sixth of jobs advertised in the UK require applicants to be able to drive, according to new analysis.

The RAC Foundation said its research highlights how a driving licence can be “a crucial qualification”.

Nearly 190,000 of the 1.1 million vacancies posted by job website Adzuna in October last year were found to require those applying to have a driving licence.

The jobs were either specifically for a driver, involved driving during the work, or in a small proportion of cases a vehicle was needed to reach the place of work due to a lack of transport alternatives.

Among the roles for which more than a third of adverts required employees to drive were plumbers (67%), estate agents (59%) and care workers (34%).

The cost of learning to drive has been estimated at nearly £2,200 not including purchasing and running a vehicle.

The analysis found that the proportion of advertised jobs that require applicants being able to drive rose from 15.2% in 2016 to 17.4% last year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Our research shows that a driving licence can be a crucial qualification.

“Little wonder official figures show that about 45% of all driving tests conducted during 2022/23 involved candidates aged 20 or younger.

“Many job ads which list a driving requirement are in relatively poorly-paid sectors, such as the caring profession.

“This is something the Chancellor should have in mind when making decisions that influence the cost of motoring and impact on those who are already struggling to pay for transport they can’t do without.”