Navalny death likely to be discussed in Commons as MPs return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Navalny death likely to be discussed in Commons as MPs return

By Press Association
The death of Alexei Navalny is likely to be raised in the Commons later (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The death of Alexei Navalny is likely to be raised in the Commons later (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The death of Alexei Navalny is expected to be discussed by MPs later, as Commons returns after recess.

The Government is currently weighing up its response to the death of the jailed opposition leader, as Western capitals heaped blame on Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has already signalled that there could be fresh sanctions against Russia officials, amid questions for the Russian authorities over how exactly Mr Navalny died.

The row over his death comes as Ukraine and its allies prepare to mark the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told the BBC on Sunday Labour would try to “plug” gaps in the current sanctions regime if it wins power.

Mr Navalny’s team said on Saturday that the politician was murdered and accused authorities of deliberately stalling the release of the body.

His mother and lawyers received contradictory information from various institutions they visited in their quest to retrieve the body.

It remains unclear what response the Government and other allies may take against Mr Putin, with Moscow already facing heavy sanctions since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The UK has backed using seized Russian central bank assets currently held in the West as one way of financing the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, with the death of Mr Navalny raised in the conversation alongside aid for Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the pair “underscored the importance of providing continuing support to the Ukrainian people”.

She said: “The Prime Minister welcomed the recent announcement that the EU will provide 50 billion euro support to Ukraine, and outlined the work the UK is doing through our security cooperation agreement.

“The Prime Minister and President Von der Leyen expressed their outrage at the death of Alexei Navalny, and underscored the utmost importance of holding those responsible within the Russian system to account.”

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struggles to convince Republicans in Washington to facilitate a major funding package for Kyiv.

Lord Cameron has urged lawmakers to pass the 60 billion dollars (£47.6 billion) package.