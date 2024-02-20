Clock is ticking for firms to ensure off-sale products comply with consumer duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clock is ticking for firms to ensure off-sale products comply with consumer duty

By Press Association
Financial firms must have a plan for how they will demonstrate they are delivering good outcomes for customers with products that are no longer on sale, FCA boss Sheldon Mills has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Financial firms must have a plan for how they will demonstrate they are delivering good outcomes for customers who hold products that are no longer on sale, a boss at the City regulator has said.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), was speaking at a KPMG event in London about the consumer duty, which requires firms to put customers at their heart of what they do.

The duty came into force in July last year for new and existing products or services. In July 2024, it will also come into force for closed products or services.

Mr Mills said the “clock is also ticking” for closed products.

He said: “Under the consumer duty, closed products are ones that were sold before July 31 2023, but have not been marketed or sold to new customers since.

“We gave firms an extra year to get to grips with the complexity of older systems and the increased work involved.

“There may be gaps in the data you hold from legacy systems, for example.

“We know you may not have every answer. But you need to have a plan for how you will produce one, and how your firm will evidence that it is delivering good outcomes for customers who hold closed products.”

Under the consumer duty, firms are required to act in good faith towards customers, avoid causing foreseeable harm to customers and to enable and support customers to pursue their financial objectives. This requires firms to be proactive, rather than waiting for the FCA to intervene.

The regulator has published its findings of good and bad practice in a report.

It said it has seen some firms wait to see if it will intervene to address an issue – rather than tackling it themselves. It said this is likely to cause firms more complexity in the long run, especially if consumer redress becomes due.

The FCA has also seen some firms relying solely on an assessment of similar product offerings in a market, although this alone does not prove that the customer is getting a good deal.

However, the regulator has also seen some firms have been offering fairer value, by increasing value received by savers, reducing fees, and maximising benefits to customers.

Mr Mills continued: “We will not judge firms with the benefit of hindsight.

“We don’t necessarily expect firms to re-price products or to repeat underwriting in every case if conditions such as life expectancy or economic conditions have changed.

“However, if a firm could have reasonably known that its assumptions were significantly wrong at the time a product was sold, we will consider if the firm complied with rules that were in place at the time.”

Mr Mills said that, by now, firms should have a “clear roadmap to comply with the duty by the deadline for closed products which is July 31 2024”.

Firms should have reflected on lessons learned in the run-up to the first deadline, filled in the gaps on open products, and have made sure closed products will comply by the deadline, he said.

Mr Mills added: “We expect sectors that will be impacted more by the closed products and services deadline to include life insurance, funeral plans, consumer investments, consumer finance and retail banking.”

He added: “If firms are experiencing problems, we would like to hear from them sooner rather than later so we can tackle this together.”