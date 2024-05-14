Man attacked teen sister’s new boyfriend with metal pole because he was a ‘bad influence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man attacked teen sister’s new boyfriend with metal pole because he was a ‘bad influence’

Mohammed Islam - who also ran over a bystander who witnessed the attack - was influenced by his "family dynamic", Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

By David McPhee
Mohammed Islam admitted two charges of assault when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Mohammed Islam admitted two charges of assault when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man who attacked his sister’s new boyfriend with a metal pole before trying to run over a concerned bystander has avoided a prison sentence.

Mohammed Islam carried out the brutal attack because his family did not approve of his 17-year-old sister’s choice of boyfriend, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

After donning a black balaclava and gloves, Islam confronted the man in a city playpark before raining blows down on him.

When a concerned member of the public, who had witnessed the attack, tried to take Islam’s picture as evidence, the 22-year-old came back and tried to run him over with his car.

Islam appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted breaking the man’s arm during the pole assault.

Islam – who was already subject to a court order after he attacked a female police officer – was warned by a sheriff that his actions could have had “absolutely catastrophic” consequences.

‘Brother, what are you doing?’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 4pm on June 18 last year Islam’s 17-year-old sister was in a playpark near Albury Place, Aberdeen, when her brother approached them wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and gloves.

The girl immediately recognised him and began shouting: “Brother, brother, what are you doing?”

Islam was holding a white pole about three or four feet in length, which he swung at his sister’s boyfriend, striking him on the shoulder.

After striking him on the hand, the man managed to get a hold of the pole but Islam managed to pull it from his grasp.

Islam then repeatedly struck his victim with the weapon, which the man tried to block with his left arm. It was during this time that the pole connected with his arm a few inches above his wrist and he could immediately tell his arm was broken.

Dog walker took photos

Islam shouted at his sister to get in the car and, as they left the park, a dogwalker told them to stop because there were other people around.

The man then began taking pictures and followed Islam out of the park while continuing to photograph him on his mobile phone.

As he followed him to his car, Islam demanded that he stop photographing him and got into his car.

Fearing that Islam may then assault him the man repeatedly pushed the car door against Islam’s leg.

Islam managed to get into the car and the man told him to “f*** off”.

As the man and the victim of the pole assault stood on the pavement, Islam started up his car before mounting the pavement and striking the dog walker, forcing him up onto the bonnet before he fell to the ground.

Islam then drove off.

In the dock, Islam pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

Mohammed Islam avoided a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Family dynamic’ influenced behaviour

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow told the court that her client had one previous conviction that included an “element of violence” and was subject to a court order at the time of this offence.

She went on to state that it was the “family dynamic” that influenced Islam’s behaviour that day.

“Before this, he considered his sister his best friend, but not only Mr Islam, but his family had become concerned about this relationship and they did not approve of her boyfriend and believed he was a bad influence on her.

“She had recently missed an important religious ceremony and Mr Islam has, perhaps understandably, tried to resolve all of this.

“But he now accepts he went about this in entirely the wrong way and even though there was background to this there’s no excuse for his behaviour.”

Islam’s sister no longer lives in the family home and his parents and extended family “remain supportive” of him, his solicitor added.

‘This could have had absolutely catastrophic results’

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Islam’s offences as “serious and very concerning”.

“You were acting in a disastrously misguided attempt to resolve an issue between your sister and your family,” the sheriff said.

“But this could have had absolutely catastrophic results for the complainer and for you.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Isla, of Kincorth Place, Aberdeen, subject to an electronic tag as part of a restriction of liberty order for three months.

He also made him subject to a community payback order and ordered Islam to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Shaun O'Driscoll. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-dealing dad chasing 'easy' money jailed as cocaine found on baby's dummy
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McKinnon admitted growing cannabis in a farm outhouse Picture shows; Craig McKinnon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
Inverness man appears in court charged with assault, threatening staff and shoplifting
Catriona Downie admitted causing permanent disfigurement to her victim by smashing a glass in his face. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman who glassed pub-goer's face 'would do it again'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a despicable rapist and a terrifying carjacker
Edinburgh High Court.
Peterhead prisoner ran drugs gang from HMP Grampian jail cell
Antoni Bald admitted a sexual offence against a fellow student at Aberdeen University. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi
Mark Rowan admitted getting behind the wheel while more than three times the drink drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'Idiot' Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but 'lucky' no one hurt
Sharon Fenty (right) waited almost 10 years without knowing who or what was to blame for the death of her son Warren while in police custody
Bryan Rutherford: Justice system guilty of making Warren Fenty's mother suffer for a decade
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Piran Ditta Khan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky Picture shows; Piran Ditta Khan was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed for policewoman’s murder