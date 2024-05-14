Man attacked teen sister’s new boyfriend with metal pole because he was a ‘bad influence’

A man who attacked his sister’s new boyfriend with a metal pole before trying to run over a concerned bystander has avoided a prison sentence.

Mohammed Islam carried out the brutal attack because his family did not approve of his 17-year-old sister’s choice of boyfriend, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

After donning a black balaclava and gloves, Islam confronted the man in a city playpark before raining blows down on him.

When a concerned member of the public, who had witnessed the attack, tried to take Islam’s picture as evidence, the 22-year-old came back and tried to run him over with his car.

Islam appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted breaking the man’s arm during the pole assault.

Islam – who was already subject to a court order after he attacked a female police officer – was warned by a sheriff that his actions could have had “absolutely catastrophic” consequences.

‘Brother, what are you doing?’

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 4pm on June 18 last year Islam’s 17-year-old sister was in a playpark near Albury Place, Aberdeen, when her brother approached them wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and gloves.

The girl immediately recognised him and began shouting: “Brother, brother, what are you doing?”

Islam was holding a white pole about three or four feet in length, which he swung at his sister’s boyfriend, striking him on the shoulder.

After striking him on the hand, the man managed to get a hold of the pole but Islam managed to pull it from his grasp.

Islam then repeatedly struck his victim with the weapon, which the man tried to block with his left arm. It was during this time that the pole connected with his arm a few inches above his wrist and he could immediately tell his arm was broken.

Dog walker took photos

Islam shouted at his sister to get in the car and, as they left the park, a dogwalker told them to stop because there were other people around.

The man then began taking pictures and followed Islam out of the park while continuing to photograph him on his mobile phone.

As he followed him to his car, Islam demanded that he stop photographing him and got into his car.

Fearing that Islam may then assault him the man repeatedly pushed the car door against Islam’s leg.

Islam managed to get into the car and the man told him to “f*** off”.

As the man and the victim of the pole assault stood on the pavement, Islam started up his car before mounting the pavement and striking the dog walker, forcing him up onto the bonnet before he fell to the ground.

Islam then drove off.

In the dock, Islam pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

‘Family dynamic’ influenced behaviour

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow told the court that her client had one previous conviction that included an “element of violence” and was subject to a court order at the time of this offence.

She went on to state that it was the “family dynamic” that influenced Islam’s behaviour that day.

“Before this, he considered his sister his best friend, but not only Mr Islam, but his family had become concerned about this relationship and they did not approve of her boyfriend and believed he was a bad influence on her.

“She had recently missed an important religious ceremony and Mr Islam has, perhaps understandably, tried to resolve all of this.

“But he now accepts he went about this in entirely the wrong way and even though there was background to this there’s no excuse for his behaviour.”

Islam’s sister no longer lives in the family home and his parents and extended family “remain supportive” of him, his solicitor added.

‘This could have had absolutely catastrophic results’

Sheriff Andrew Miller described Islam’s offences as “serious and very concerning”.

“You were acting in a disastrously misguided attempt to resolve an issue between your sister and your family,” the sheriff said.

“But this could have had absolutely catastrophic results for the complainer and for you.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Isla, of Kincorth Place, Aberdeen, subject to an electronic tag as part of a restriction of liberty order for three months.

He also made him subject to a community payback order and ordered Islam to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

