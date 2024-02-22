UK expected to leave recession as private sector grows at nine-month high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK expected to leave recession as private sector grows at nine-month high

By Press Association
The UK’s private sector has grown at the fastest rate since May last year, amid a strong performance among the services sector (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The UK’s private sector has grown at the fastest rate since May last year, amid a strong performance among the services sector.

The closely followed S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.3 in February, up from 52.9 the month before.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score below 50 is said to show that the sector is contracting.

Economists had forecast the PMI would hit 53.0, according to a consensus provided by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

It represents the fourth consecutive month of growth.

Economists have suggested the survey signals that the UK is growing this quarter and therefore likely to bring the UK’s recent recession, after a contraction over the final half of 2023, to a halt.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The survey data points to the economy growing at a quarterly rate of 0.2-0.3% in the first quarter of 2024, allaying fears that last year’s downturn will have spilled over into 2024 and suggesting that the UK’s ‘recession’ is already over.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see that the upturn in growth has been accompanied by a surge in optimism about year-ahead prospects to the highest for two years.”

The survey found that many firms linked improved confidence to improved borrowing costs, resilient consumer demand and hopes for a return to broader growth across the economy.

It came as the data showed the service industry continued to grow, with 54.3 reading for the month.

Service firms said they saw a “turnaround in business and consumer spending” despite continued pressure from the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector saw output continue to decline, with a reading 47.3 for the month, but this reflected an improvement on the rate of decline in January.