Europe’s largest quay cranes arrive in UK to service mega vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Europe’s largest quay cranes arrive in UK to service mega vessels

By Press Association
The cranes at DP World London Gateway (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The cranes at DP World London Gateway (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Two giant cranes weighing more than 2,000 tonnes have been welcomed to a port on the River Thames in a rare event for the UK.

The mammoth quay cranes, the largest in Europe, were offloaded on Wednesday at DP World London Gateway after a two-month journey from China.

Sized to service some of the largest vessels in operation around the world, including 24,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containerships, the cranes are expected to operate for a minimum of 25 years, making their arrival a rare event in the UK.

The cranes
The quay cranes weigh more than 2,000 tonnes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The quay cranes are not only the largest in Europe, but also the most advanced, fitted with the latest automation technology and the ability to complete “tandem” lifts, which involves loading or unloading two 40ft boxes or four 20ft boxes in a single move.

Ahsan Agha, vice president of Port Operations at DP World London Gateway, said: “At a time when the pressure to manage costs, maintain reliability and improve speed has never been greater, DP World in the UK has been building a unique array of assets and suite of capabilities to help our customers stay competitive in a fast-changing and unpredictable trading environment.

Cranes
The cranes were offloaded on Wednesday after a two-month journey from China (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“While they naturally choose us for our growing capabilities, it’s also the quality of our service that makes our customers stay.

“Thanks to the capacity soon to be provided by the quay cranes and the new fourth berth, that service at London Gateway is future-proofed for years to come.”

The cranes will come into service at London Gateway’s new £350 million fourth berth, which will open this summer.

Another two quay cranes are expected to dock at London Gateway later this year.