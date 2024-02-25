Red Sea shipping disruption hits more than half of UK exporters, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Red Sea shipping disruption hits more than half of UK exporters, survey finds

By Press Association
HMS Diamond has been deployed to the Red Sea (MoD/PA)
HMS Diamond has been deployed to the Red Sea (MoD/PA)

More than half of UK export businesses have been affected by disruption to shipping in critical trade routes along the Red Sea, according to a survey by an influential business group.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned that pressure on businesses will start to build if the problems persist.

Since November, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been repeatedly attacking container ships in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The group claims it has been targeting cargo ships with links to Israel in efforts to support Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attacks have forced many vessels to reroute over safety concerns, lengthening delivery times and pushing up shipping costs.

Some 53% of manufacturers and business-to-consumer service firms, which includes retailers and wholesalers, said they have been affected by turmoil in the Red Sea.

The figure rises to 55% of UK exporters, meaning firms who send goods and services overseas, according to the research by the BCC’s Insights Unit.

The survey of more than 1,000 businesses, most of whom have fewer than 250 staff, revealed that about 37% of firms across different sectors have felt an impact.

The companies surveyed reported facing increased costs, with some seeing the cost of hiring containers soaring by 300% since the disruption.

Others mentioned logistical delays adding up to three or four weeks to delivery times.

The businesses said this was creating knock-on effects such as cashflow difficulties and a shortage of components on production lines.

William Bain, the head of trade policy at the BCC, said the research provides “an immediate insight into the impact of Red Sea disruption on UK businesses”.

CITY BP
(PA Graphics/PA)

“There has been spare capacity in the shipping freight industry to respond to the difficulties, which has bought us some time,” he said.

“And recent ONS (Office for National Statistics) data also indicates the impact has yet to filter through to the UK economy, with inflation holding steady in January.

“But our research suggests that the longer the current situation persists, the more likely it is that the cost pressures will start to build.”

Mr Bain said the group, which represents thousands of businesses, wants the Government to use the spring Budget to allocate greater support for exporters.

“We are calling for the establishment of an Exports Council to hone the UK’s trade strategy and a review of the effectiveness of government funding for export support,” he said.