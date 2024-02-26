Nisbet family agrees £339m sale to Bunzl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nisbet family agrees £339m sale to Bunzl

By Press Association
The family owners of catering equipment firm Nisbets are set to net a multimillion-pound fortune after agreeing a deal to sell the firm to distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl (Alamy/PA)
The family owners of catering equipment firm Nisbets are set to net a multimillion-pound fortune after agreeing a deal to sell the firm to distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl (Alamy/PA)

The family owners of catering equipment firm Nisbets are set to net a multimillion-pound fortune after agreeing a deal to sell the firm to distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl.

Founder Andrew Nisbet will sell an initial 80% stake in the company he founded more than 40 years ago to Bunzl for £339 million in a deal valuing the entire firm at more than £500 million.

Nisbets employs more than 1,800 staff and sells a range of own-brand catering products, with 26 shops in the UK and Ireland and 11 in Australia, as well as offices across Ireland, Holland, Belgium, Germany, France, Australia and New Zealand.

The final sale price to Bunzl may increase, with a further earn-out amount payable depending on the group’s financial performance in 2024, while Bunzl also has the option to buy the remaining 20% stake in Nisbets in the future.

Bunzl chief executive Frank van Zanten said the deal is “an exciting step for Bunzl”.

He said: “Andrew Nisbet has built a high-quality business, with a well-respected management team.

“The business is complementary to our operations in the catering equipment sector and will enhance our own-brand offering and digital capabilities.”

Mr Nisbet, who set up the firm in 1983, will remain with the company as a non-executive director after the deal, with the family continuing to hold a minority stake.

Key West Holdings holds the Nisbet family’s business interests.

Bunzl said the Nisbet management team will also remain after the sale, headed by chairman and chief executive Peter Sephton.

Nisbets made underlying pre-tax profits of £40.2 million on revenues of £498 million on a pro forma basis last year.

Mr Sephton said: “Based on our extensive engagement with them over the past months, it became clear that both parties have a shared vision and a commitment to customers and colleagues that will build on Nisbets’ heritage and growth strategy.

“The acquisition will help drive our strategy for growth by bringing both strategic and operational value to Nisbets.”

It comes after Bunzl also agreed a deal in January to buy distributor Pamark in Finland, which will complete later this month.

The Pamark acquisition marks its first in Finland and takes the number of countries it operates in to 33.

Bunzl announced the deals as it reported a 4.4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £853.7 million in 2023 as efforts to boost margins and easing cost inflation helped offset a 2% fall in revenues.

It said it remains on track for 2024 profit guidance, but that a slower-than-expected start to the year in the US is likely to see it deliver slight revenue growth this year, which will be driven by acquisitions, with underlying revenues set to decline slightly.

FTSE 100-listed Bunzl – which supplies businesses around the world with a variety of products, including coffee cups and food labels to department stores and hospitals – agreed 19 acquisitions in 2023, taking its total acquisition spend to £1.7 billion over the last four years.