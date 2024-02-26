‘Towering presence’ Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Towering presence’ Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

By Press Association
Lord Jacob Rothschild has died aged 87 (John Stillwell/PA)
Lord Jacob Rothschild has died aged 87 (John Stillwell/PA)

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has been among those paying tribute to financier and member of the well-known Rothschild banking dynasty, Lord Jacob Rothschild, after his death at the age of 87.

Described by his family as a “towering presence in many people’s lives”, Lord Rothschild started his career in the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963.

He went on to found businesses and charitable foundations and was a renowned patron of the arts and philanthropist.

Lord Rothschild’s family have an estimated fortune of about £825 million, according to last year’s Sunday Times Rich List, and give away a reported £66 million to Jewish causes, education and art.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the family said: “Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.

“He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony and there will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.”

Tributes poured in for Lord Rothschild from across the business, political and cultural sectors.

Sir Tony, who now runs the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change think tank, said: “Jacob was a dear friend and a wonderful human being. I will miss him immensely.

“He was of course a towering figure in Britain’s Jewish community but his impact was global in his support for great causes, including in the arts and the environment, and in his tireless work to advance peace in the Middle East.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, ex-chancellor George Osborne, who is now chairman of the British Museum, said Lord Rothschild “made the very most of the privilege he was born into, contributing hugely to the cultural and commercial life of Britain”.

He said: “His contributions to the Waddesdon Gallery make it one the jewels of the British Museum.

“Smart, curious, full of new projects and with a dry humour – he will be missed.”

Born in Berkshire, Lord Rothschild was educated at Eton College and studied history at Christ Church College, Oxford.

After leaving the Rothschild bank he took control of Rothschild Investment Trust, now RIT Capital Partners, and later co-founded the then J Rothschild Assurance Group, now St James’s Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980.

He was chairman of RIT Capital Partners, one of the largest investment trusts quoted on the London Stock Exchange, until 2019, and was also deputy chairman at then BSkyB Television, director of RHJ International, now known as BHF Kleinwort Benson Group, and was a member of the council for the Duchy of Cornwall for the then Prince of Wales.

In the cultural sector he was chairman of trustees at The National Gallery and chairman of The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

H also sat for numerous portraits, including by Lucian Freud and David Hockney.

The National Gallery tweeted: “Jacob Rothschild was a businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural leader.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Lord Rothschild also founded Windmill Hill Asset Management, to manage the family’s philanthropic portfolio, and was chairman of the trustees for The Rothschild Foundation charity.

One of his biggest philanthropic commitments was to Waddesdon Manor and the Waddesdon estate in Buckinghamshire, having taken over the management on behalf of the National Trust from his cousin Dorothy de Rothschild in 1988.

In a post on X, the Rothschild Foundation and Waddesdon Manor said they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, his colleagues and his many friends,” they said.

The Rothschild Foundation said Lord Rothschild’s daughter, Hannah Rothschild, would succeed him as chairman of the charity.

The foundation added: “Jacob Rothschild was an extraordinary person and his loss will be felt by many.

“The family is committed to continuing his legacy and the foundation which he loved and endowed.”

He was married for more than 50 years to Serena, who died in 2019 and with whom he had four children, Hannah, Beth, Emily and Nat, and many grandchildren.