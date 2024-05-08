Can Bojan Miovski be the first Aberdeen striker to reach 30 goals in a season since 1979?

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski could become the first Don to reach the 30-goal barrier in almost half a century if he can end the season in style.

The Dons forward scored his 25th goal of the season as Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 1-0 on Saturday to secure their Premiership status for next season.

He has work to do if he wants to wants to reach the 30-goal mark, however, with five goals required in the final three Premiership games of the campaign.

Miovski, who has yet to score a hat-trick in his Aberdeen career, has the chance to become the first Don since the club’s all-time leading scorer Joe Harper to reach the landmark figure in a campaign.

Harper was on the scoresheet an impressive 32 times in the 1978-79 season for the Dons and had backed Miovski to reach the tally in his Evening Express column earlier this year.

Harper’s confidence was understandable

It is not hard to see why the man known as the King of the Beach End had such faith in the current Dons number nine.

North Macedonian international Miovski has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign at Pittodrie, racing past the 18-goal tally he achieved in his debut campaign with the club last term.

If Miovski does fall short then perhaps a barren run earlier this year will be the reason why.

The attacker went through a dry spell between February and April where he managed just one goal in 11 matches in all competition.

Domestically, Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, who was named PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year on Sunday, is the man Miovksi is looking to catch with the striker on 28 goals for the season.

The return of the two strikers has been impressive with only five penalties each contributing to their respective tallies for the campaign so far.

Miovski can point to having made his mark in Europe too after scoring four goals for his club in Europe.

He netted in both legs of the Europa League play-off defeat by BK Hacken and was also on the scoresheet in the Europa League against HJK Helsinki and PAOK.

Miovski is in good company among former Dons strikers

The games are running out for Miovski but it is not hard to see why big clubs have been tracking the Dons striker’s return with interest.

Miovski has become just the third Aberdeen player in the last 30 years to reach 25 goals in a season for the club following Adam Rooney, who netted 28 times in season 2014-15 and Duncan Shearer, who scored 26 in the 1996-97 season.

Shearer’s 26 goal return followed a 27-goal campaign the previous season.

Omens are encouraging in the three remaining matches

Miovski still has personal targets to aim for in the Premiership too. He scored 16 of his 18 goals last season in the league and 15 of his 25 have come in the top flight this term.

He will be fancying his chances given he has already scored against all three sides he will face in the run-in.

He grabbed the only goal of the game for the 10-man Dons in their League Cup semi-final triumph against Hibernian, who the Dons face at Easter Road on Sunday.

Next week relegated Livingston visit Pittodrie for the second time this season. Miovski scored twice the last time they made the trip north.

The campaign comes to a close in Dingwall against Ross County, a team which has felt the wrath of the Aberdeen striker four times in the three previous league encounters this season.

A couple more to eclipse the previous league tally will no doubt be in his thinking and who knows, perhaps a first Dons hat-trick might just be in his thoughts too?

If it does happen then perhaps that 30-goal mark might not be such a fanciful notion after all.