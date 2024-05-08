Can Bojan Miovski be the first Aberdeen striker to reach 30 goals in a season since 1979?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Can Bojan Miovski be the first Aberdeen striker to reach 30 goals in a season since 1979?

Dons forward needs a strong finish to the season to become the first man since Joe Harper to score 30 goals in a campaign.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring the first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
By Paul Third

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski could become the first Don to reach the 30-goal barrier in almost half a century if he can end the season in style.

The Dons forward scored his 25th goal of the season as Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 1-0 on Saturday to secure their Premiership status for next season.

He has work to do if he wants to wants to reach the 30-goal mark, however, with five goals required in the final three Premiership games of the campaign.

Miovski, who has yet to score a hat-trick in his Aberdeen career, has the chance to become the first Don since the club’s all-time leading scorer Joe Harper to reach the landmark figure in a campaign.

Harper was on the scoresheet an impressive 32 times in the 1978-79 season for the Dons and had backed Miovski to reach the tally in his Evening Express column earlier this year.

Harper’s confidence was understandable

Aberdeen’s record scorer Joe Harper

It is not hard to see why the man known as the King of the Beach End had such faith in the current Dons number nine.

North Macedonian international Miovski has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign at Pittodrie, racing past the 18-goal tally he achieved in his debut campaign with the club last term.

If Miovski does fall short then perhaps a barren run earlier this year will be the reason why.

The attacker went through a dry spell between February and April where he managed just one goal in 11 matches in all competition.

Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland.
PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year Lawrence Shankland has scored 28 goals for Hearts this season. Image: SNS

Domestically, Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, who was named PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year on Sunday, is the man Miovksi is looking to catch with the striker on 28 goals for the season.

The return of the two strikers has been impressive with only five penalties each contributing to their respective tallies for the campaign so far.

Miovski can point to having made his mark in Europe too after scoring four goals for his club in Europe.

He netted in both legs of the Europa League play-off defeat by BK Hacken and was also on the scoresheet in the Europa League against HJK Helsinki and PAOK.

Miovski is in good company among former Dons strikers

The games are running out for Miovski but it is not hard to see why big clubs have been tracking the Dons striker’s return with interest.

Miovski has become just the third Aberdeen player in the last 30 years to reach 25 goals in a season for the club following Adam Rooney, who netted 28 times in season 2014-15 and Duncan Shearer, who scored 26 in the 1996-97 season.

Shearer’s 26 goal return followed a 27-goal campaign the previous season.

Omens are encouraging in the three remaining matches

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Miovski still has personal targets to aim for in the Premiership too. He scored 16 of his 18 goals last season in the league and 15 of his 25 have come in the top flight this term.

He will be fancying his chances given he has already scored against all three sides he will face in the run-in.

He grabbed the only goal of the game for the 10-man Dons in their League Cup semi-final triumph against Hibernian, who the Dons face at Easter Road on Sunday.

Next week relegated Livingston visit Pittodrie for the second time this season. Miovski scored twice the last time they made the trip north.

The campaign comes to a close in Dingwall against Ross County, a team which has felt the wrath of the Aberdeen striker four times in the three previous league encounters this season.

A couple more to eclipse the previous league tally will no doubt be in his thinking and who knows, perhaps a first Dons hat-trick might just be in his thoughts too?

If it does happen then perhaps that 30-goal mark might not be such a fanciful notion after all.

More from Aberdeen FC

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's sell-on fee for Bologna star Lewis Ferguson set to rocket
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen controls the ball in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen's 'unbelievable' defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie
2
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett in action
How 'humble' Junior Hoilett studies footage of right-backs on nights before Aberdeen games
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Willie Miller: Skipper Graeme Shinnie remains key to Aberdeen despite being dropped to bench
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Dundee's Joe Shaughnessy in action. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen defenders have rediscovered their mean streak
Aberdeen FC youth player Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen star Alfie Stewart targets promotion glory with Peterhead alongside his Pittodrie idol…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Heat on to impress new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in 'massive' pre-season, says Angus…
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC playing during an Italian Serie A football match with Internazionale at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 9, 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson named best midfielder in Italy's Serie A
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin praised for still 'bombing up the park' after 50 games…

Conversation