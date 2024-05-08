Man denies killing Aberdeen dad in alleged city centre attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man denies killing Aberdeen dad in alleged city centre attack

Derek Pearson, 46, is to stand trial accused of the culpable homicide of Steven Johnson in Carmelite Lane on March 12 2023.

By Grant McCabe
Steven Johnson died following the incident on Aberdeen's Carmelite Lane. Image: DC Thomson / Police Scotland
A man is to stand trial charged with killing a father-of-seven in a lane.

Derek Pearson, 46, allegedly attacked Steven Johnson in Aberdeen on March 12 2023.

It is alleged he ran at the 50-year-old and pinned him against a wall with his elbow in the city’s Carmelite Lane.

The culpable homicide charge claims Pearson struggled with Mr Johnson and then repeatedly punched him causing the man to fall.

Mr Johnson is said to have struck his head off the road and a parked car.

Prosecutors state he ended up unconscious and was left so severely hurt that he passed away two days later in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police closed Carmelite Lane following the incident. Image: DC Thomson.

Among other charges Pearson faces is that he also allegedly assaulted a woman to her injury on the same date and place.

This includes claims he twisted her arms as well grabbed her by the head and neck.

Lawyers for Pearson pleaded not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to begin in February 2025.

Pearson, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail meantime.

Following the incident, Mr Johnson’s family released an emotional statement, saying their “lives will never be the same again”.

They said: “Steven was a loving and amazing father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle. He had so much to live for and so many more memories to make with us all.

“He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken, there are no words. He’s been taken from his five sons, two daughters and four grandchildren and our lives will never be the same again.”

