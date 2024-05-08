Man denies killing Aberdeen dad in alleged city centre attack

A man is to stand trial charged with killing a father-of-seven in a lane.

Derek Pearson, 46, allegedly attacked Steven Johnson in Aberdeen on March 12 2023.

It is alleged he ran at the 50-year-old and pinned him against a wall with his elbow in the city’s Carmelite Lane.

The culpable homicide charge claims Pearson struggled with Mr Johnson and then repeatedly punched him causing the man to fall.

Mr Johnson is said to have struck his head off the road and a parked car.

Prosecutors state he ended up unconscious and was left so severely hurt that he passed away two days later in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Among other charges Pearson faces is that he also allegedly assaulted a woman to her injury on the same date and place.

This includes claims he twisted her arms as well grabbed her by the head and neck.

Lawyers for Pearson pleaded not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to begin in February 2025.

Pearson, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail meantime.

Following the incident, Mr Johnson’s family released an emotional statement, saying their “lives will never be the same again”.

They said: “Steven was a loving and amazing father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle. He had so much to live for and so many more memories to make with us all.

“He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken, there are no words. He’s been taken from his five sons, two daughters and four grandchildren and our lives will never be the same again.”