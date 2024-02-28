Apple shuts down electric car project – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Apple shuts down electric car project – reports

By Press Association
The technology giant has reportedly spent billions of dollars on the plans (Victoria Jones/PA)
Apple has shut down its internal project to build an electric car, it has been reported.

The technology giant has never publicly acknowledged the secretive project or confirmed any such plans around electric vehicles, but rumours have circulated for a decade and the project was said to have involved around 2,000 people.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the project is now being wound down, with many staff being shifted to work on artificial intelligence (AI) instead – set to be a key innovation area of the tech sector in the coming years.

The iPhone maker has reportedly spent billions of dollars on the plans, which was said to have been codenamed Project Titan.

A man wearing an Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset
Apple has been expanding its portfolio of products in recent months, most notably launching its ‘spatial computing’ headset, Vision Pro, in the US earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)

Apple has not commented on the reports.

The tech giant has been expanding its portfolio of products in recent months, most notably launching its “spatial computing” headset, Vision Pro, in the US earlier this month.

Demand for new electric vehicles has slowed in recent months as costs remain high and economic uncertainty continues.

In January, one of the biggest electric vehicle manufacturers in the world, Tesla, warned that sales growth would be weaker this year than in 2023.

And Tesla boss Elon Musk responded to the reports of Apple moving away from the EV space on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by posting emojis of a salute and a cigarette.