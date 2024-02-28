GDP fell 0.6% in final quarter of 2023 but Scotland not officially in recession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GDP fell 0.6% in final quarter of 2023 but Scotland not officially in recession

By Press Association
Scotland is not yet in recession, despite GDP falling by 0.6% in the final three months of 2023 (PA)
Scotland is not yet in recession, despite GDP falling by 0.6% in the final three months of 2023 (PA)

GDP in Scotland fell by twice as much as it did in the UK in the final three months of last year, official figures show.

But Scotland has not yet gone into recession, according to the data, despite the economy shrinking by 0.6% over the period October to December.

In the UK as a whole, GDP fell 0.3% over the same period – putting the country into recession as it was the second consecutive quarter of negative economic growth.

In Scotland, the fall of 0.6% came after growth of 0.4% between July and September, meaning there have not been two consecutive quarters where GDP has fallen – which defines a recession.

A Scottish Government report said: “In 2023 quarter four (October to December), Scotland’s GDP fell by 0.6% in real-terms compared to quarter three, following growth of 0.4% in quarter three.

“Over quarter four, GDP for the UK as a whole fell by 0.3%.”

The data shows that in the final three months of 2023, the services sector, which makes up the bulk of Scotland’s economy, decreased by 0.1%.

Output in the construction sector was down 1.3%, with the production sector suffering a 3% fall.

Scotland’s economy is now estimated to have increased by 0.2% over last year, according to the data, with this growth above the 0.1% seen across the UK as a whole for 2023.

But when comparing the final three months of 2023 with the same period the previous year, the economy in Scotland is estimated to be 0.3% smaller, compared to the 0.2% fall for the UK.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The UK Government has halved inflation and, in doing so, we’ve broken down the single biggest barrier to growth.

“We are sticking to our plan to achieve long-term sustainable recovery.

“We are boosting business and encouraging trade and opportunities by investing more than £2.9 billion directly across all parts of Scotland.

“We’re also putting more money in the pay packets of 2.4 million people in Scotland by cutting national insurance and rewarding hard-working families with the biggest ever increase to the national living wage from next month.”