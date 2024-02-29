House sales jump 15% in a year, Zoopla says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House sales jump 15% in a year, Zoopla says

By Press Association
House sales were 15% higher in recent weeks than the same period a year ago as mortgage rates started to fall, a new survey has suggested (Yui Mok/PA)
House sales were 15% higher in recent weeks than the same period a year ago as mortgage rates started to fall, a new survey has suggested.

Zoopla found that agreed sales jumped as demand from buyers was up by 11% and the number of homes for sale 21% higher than a year ago.

The survey, which covers the four weeks to February 18, found that house prices only dropped 0.5% compared to a year earlier.

The reduction has mellowed since October when prices dropped 1.4% on average across the UK.

“The housing market has proved very resilient to higher mortgage rates and cost of living pressures,” said Zoopla executive director Richard Donnell.

“More sales and more sellers shows growing confidence amongst households and evidence that 4-5% mortgage rates are not a barrier to improving market conditions.

“The momentum in new sales being agreed has been building for the last five months and the sales market is on track for 1.1m sales over 2024 supported by new sellers coming to the market.

“While sales are set to increase we don’t expect house price growth to accelerate further in 2024.”

Zoopla said that the 1.1 million homes it expects to sell this year are approximately 10% more than in 2023.

But while mortgage rates are falling in anticipation of the Bank of England cutting its base interest rate later this year, borrowers should still expect 4% to 5% rates over much of the year, Zoopla said.

It said that areas in southern England, outside of London, have seen the largest annual price falls in the country. The average home now costs £344,000 in the area, which is 30% above the UK average.

Meanwhile in London average prices are £534,000. But in the capital affordability has been improving slowly over the last seven years, Zoopla said.

Across the rest of the UK house price growth has slowed a lot over the last year, but in areas where house prices are at or below average, prices have not generally been falling.

In these areas “the impact on buying power from higher mortgage rates has been less pronounced”, Zoopla said.