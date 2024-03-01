Pearson posts profit jump as it eyes AI boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pearson posts profit jump as it eyes AI boost

By Press Association
Pearson reported a rise in profits (Alamy/PA)
Education giant Pearson has said it is well-positioned to benefit from opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it posted a jump in profits.

The company saw shares rise on Friday morning as it also announced plans to buy £200 million of shares back from investors.

Pearson, which has largely shifted from traditional textbooks to digital training, reported a significant rise in operating profit to £498 million in 2023, from £271 million a year earlier, as it benefited from a reduction in restructuring costs.

Omar Abbosh, who joined as chief executive in January from Microsoft, said this was supported by growth in its assessment and qualifications arm as he highlighted the potential from AI.

He said: “Pearson is well positioned today, providing a stable platform for continued growth that can benefit from the inflection point we see with the development of AI.

“I am optimistic about the opportunities this advancement in technology brings, underpinned by our trusted brand, large high-quality data sets and strong capabilities in assessment, content and services.”

The company told shareholders that overall sales dipped over the year to £3.67 billion from £3.84 billion in 2022, as it was partly affected by changes to its portfolio and currency movements.

It stressed that underlying sales rose by 5%, as it was buoyed by 7% growth in its assessments and qualifications business, with improvements in healthcare and IT.

Pearson however saw its virtual learning business witness a 20% sales slump after a previously announced contract loss.

Mr Abbosh added: “2023 was another year of strong operational and financial performance, with results surpassing initial expectations once again, driven by our Assessment & Qualifications and English Language Learning businesses.

“Our consistently strong cash generation has sustained investment to support our future growth and deliver ongoing value for shareholders.”