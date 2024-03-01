Daily fibre supplement improves older adults’ brain function, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Daily fibre supplement improves older adults’ brain function, study suggests

By Press Association
Daily fibre supplement improves older adults’ brain function, study suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Daily fibre supplement improves older adults’ brain function, study suggests (Yui Mok/PA)

A daily fibre supplement could help improve brain function in over 60-year-olds in just 12 weeks, new research suggests.

The study showed that the simple and cheap addition of prebiotics – plant fibres that help healthy bacteria grow in your gut – to diet can improve performance in memory tests associated with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the supplements – inulin and  Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) – were found to have no effect on muscle strength over the three months.

First author Dr Mary Ni Lochlainn from King’s College London, said: “We are excited to see these changes in just 12 weeks.

“This holds huge promise for enhancing brain health and memory in our ageing population.

“Unlocking the secrets of the gut-brain axis could offer new approaches for living more healthily for longer.”

Researchers at TwinsUK, the UK’s largest adult twin registry based at King’s College London, looked at how targeting the microbiota – the microorganisms in the intestines – could have an impact upon both muscle health and brain function.

Thirty-six twin pairs – 72 people – over the age of 60 years were given either sachets of a dummy supplement or the actual supplement every day for 12 weeks.

Everyone in the study also carried out resistance exercises and ate a protein supplement which was aimed at improving muscle function.

After monitoring the group remotely via video, online questionnaires and cognitive tests, researchers found the fibre supplement led to significant changes in the make up of a person’s gut microbiome (bacteria).

According to the study, published in Nature Communications, there was a particular increase in the numbers of beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium.

The group receiving the fibre supplement did better in brain function tests, including the Paired Associates Learning test which is an early marker for Alzheimer’s disease, together with tests of reaction time and processing speed.

Researchers suggest these measures are important for everyday activities like reacting to traffic or stopping a simple trip-up turning into a fall.

Senior author Claire Steves, Professor of Ageing and Health at King’s College London, said: “These plant fibres, which are cheap and available over-the counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash-strapped times.

“They are safe and acceptable too. Our next task is to see whether these effects are sustained over longer periods and in larger groups of people.”