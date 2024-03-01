Investors to look to advertising spend at ITV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investors to look to advertising spend at ITV

By Press Association
ITV said that it expects ad revenue to drop 8% (Mike Egerton/PA)
Investors will be hopeful for any green shoots in ITV’s advertising revenues as the broadcaster reports its annual results on Thursday.

They will look to see if advertisers started to up their spend in the last months of 2023, or if the company gives any indication how advertising performed in January and February.

The company struggled to attract advertisers, a key source of money for a broadcaster, last year. It came as a lot of businesses shrank their advertising budgets because they were unsure about how they would perform in an uncertain economy.

“ITV relies on companies paying to advertise on its traditional television channels,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Companies are snapping marketing purses shut as they buckle down for the unknown over the coming months, and that makes moving ITV’s top-line in the right direction a very difficult task.”

In November ITV said that it would cut back spending on content by £10 million and warned that ad revenue was expected to drop 8% in 2023.

In the first nine months of the year ad revenue dropped 7% to £1.45 billion, ITV said at the time. Other revenue from its studio and digital businesses managed to offset this, with total revenue up 1% to £2.98 billion.

Ad spend had started to increase in the third quarter of the year, ITV said at the time, but warned that it was expecting big drops in November and December compared with the same months a year earlier when the Fifa World Cup had been on TV.

Ms Lund-Yates said: “Total advertising revenue is expected to fall 8% for the full year and next week, investors will find out if things have been worse than expected.

“The outlook statement for the studios business will be one to watch.

“The US writers’ and actors’ strike is seeing some revenue deferred to next year, and it will be important to assess the full effect of pent-up demand.”