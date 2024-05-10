Carer denies ill-treating elderly patient at Highland care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Carer denies ill-treating elderly patient at Highland care home

Shannon-Ashley Anderson's solicitor entered a plea of not guilty to a charge alleging the carer targeted a 79-year-old at the Fodderty House Care Home, Dingwall.

By Jenni Gee
Shannon-Ashley Anderson is accused of ill treating a resdient at Fodderty House care home. Image: DC Thomson
Shannon-Ashley Anderson is accused of ill treating a resdient at Fodderty House care home. Image: DC Thomson

A care worker has denied allegations that she ill-treated an elderly resident at a Highland care home by crawling towards his bed and touching him on the face while he slept.

Shannon-Ashley Anderson has pled not guilty to a single charge, which also alleges she recorded the 79-year-old resident repeatedly on her mobile phone and failed to provide him with assistance when he needed it.

The charge, which is denied, also alleges that Anderson threatened the pensioner and pinched him on the head at the Fodderty House care home, Dingwall.

Anderson was not present when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, but defence solicitor Natalie Paterson entered a plea of not guilty on her client’s behalf.

The prosecution asked for a trial to be assigned.

Carer denies single charge

Court papers detail how Anderson is alleged to have entered the room of the elderly patient without permission, crawled towards his bed and touched him on the face while he was sleeping.

She is also accused of wakening the pensioner without cause or permission and repeatedly recording him on her mobile phone.

The charge further alleges that the 24-year-old failed to provide the man with assistance when he required it, addressed offensive remarks towards him and threatened him with violence.

She is also accused of pinching the man on the head.

Care worker trial set for October

The offending is alleged to have taken place between September 1 and September 30 last year.

Anderson, of West Drive, Dingwall, is charged under a section of the 2016 Health Act that deals with ill-treatment and wilful neglect offences by care workers – with an alternative charge of threatening or abusive behaviour toward the man listed on the complaint.

Following the lodging of the not-guilty plea, a trial was set for October, with the case next due to call in September of this year.

More from Crime & Courts

Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
Shannon-Ashley Anderson is accused of ill treating a resdient at Fodderty House care home. Image: DC Thomson
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term
Shannon-Ashley Anderson is accused of ill treating a resdient at Fodderty House care home. Image: DC Thomson
Foster carer accused of indecently assaulting three girls at locations around Aberdeenshire
Armed police working in Inverness and a second image shows a broken window.
'Put the gun down': Armed officers and negotiators swarm Inverness property
Tain Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father
Shannon-Ashley Anderson is accused of ill treating a resdient at Fodderty House care home. Image: DC Thomson
Highland poachers caught after parking outside police station
The High Court in Glasgow
Man back in prison after brutal Shetland murder bid
Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Jail for pensioner who sexually assaulted woman he met at Elgin bus stop
Shannon-Ashley Anderson is accused of ill treating a resdient at Fodderty House care home. Image: DC Thomson
Man denies killing Aberdeen dad in alleged city centre attack
Inverness Sheriff Court
Liverpool teen caught drug dealing in Inverness spared jail