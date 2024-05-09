Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident

A man has appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Slawomir Stiller, 49, from Szczecin in Poland, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Sara Matheson.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody to appear again within the next eight days.

A9 Kessock Bridge incident

The hearing comes following an incident on the A9 at Kessock Bridge, Inverness, on Wednesday evening.

In an online post, Police Scotland said it was around 6.50pm on Wednesday, 8 May when officers received multiple calls about a van on the road.

Officers attended and closed the road as a precaution.

Sergeant Douglas Scott of Police Scotland said: “We’d like to thank all the motorists

that got in touch with us last night and informed us about the ongoing incident.”