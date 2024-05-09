Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident

Slawomir Stiller, 49, from Szczecin in Poland, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By David Love
Kessock bridge
The alleged incident took place on the Kessock Brdge.

A man has appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Slawomir Stiller, 49, from Szczecin in Poland, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Sara Matheson.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody to appear again within the next eight days.

A9 Kessock Bridge incident

The hearing comes following an incident on the A9 at Kessock Bridge, Inverness, on Wednesday evening.

In an online post, Police Scotland said it was around 6.50pm on Wednesday, 8 May when officers received multiple calls about a van on the road.

Officers attended and closed the road as a precaution.

Sergeant Douglas Scott of Police Scotland said: “We’d like to thank all the motorists
that got in touch with us last night and informed us about the ongoing incident.”

 

 

