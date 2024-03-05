GB News reports 40% jump in loss as audience numbers increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

GB News reports 40% jump in loss as audience numbers increase

By Press Association
The broadcaster attracted around 2.7 million linear viewers in the year (GB News/Matt Pover/PA)
GB News’s losses ballooned by nearly 40% last year as its owners continued to pour millions of pounds into the broadcaster.

The company said that its audience figures had ballooned, especially online where page fields increased more than fivefold.

GB News said that its pre-tax loss had gone from £30.7 million in the year to the end of May 2022, to £42.4 million a year later.

Despite almost doubling, the company’s revenue was still considerably lower than its losses, reaching £6.7 million.

It was money from the company’s owner, All Perspectives Limited backed by, among others, hedge fund millionaire Sir Paul Marshall.

Last year GB News got £41.0 million from the parent company, taking the total it now owes it to £83.8 million.

“The company has strong support from its investors and the directors have no reason to believe that the level of these contributions might vary to a significant degree or be recalled before the group has the resources to repay the investment,” GB News said in accounts filed to Companies House.

The business said that it had an average of 295 monthly employees during the year, with its wage, social security and pension costs reaching £21.2 million, or around £72,000 per head.

The business, which said it committed to “promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” had employed an average of 175 people a year earlier.

The business said that it reached an average of 2.7 million viewers per month in the year ending May 2023, up 17.8% on the year before. Its average share of linear TV was 0.45%, up from 0.30% a year earlier. It cited viewing figures from Barb Audiences.

In the company’s digital presence page views rose 431% to 51.9 million, GB News said.

The company made £5.4 million of its revenue from the UK, while £1.3 million of it came from the rest of the world. Ad revenue rose 41.4% to £4.2 million, with digital revenue increasing around fourfold to £2.2 million.